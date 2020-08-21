Averaging down EA MT5

This cost averaging Expert advisor (EA) places additional trades in the same direction as the original (manually opened) order when the price goes against you. It can be used as a grid system or as pure martingale system (exponential increasing of lot size) or smoothed martingale (for instance linear increasing of the lot size). Due to the risk involved, this EA is more suitable for intermediate to advanced traders who are well aware of how to handle risk management and trading an already profitable strategy or EA.

The EA can manage any manual trade or trade done by another Expert Advisor for the symbol on which this EA has been loaded.

Features

  • Many options to select from when an averaging down (grid) order should be opened.
  • Possibility to open a lock (hedge) order for fixation of the floating loss.
  • Information about the actual status of the order basket is showed in the upper left corner of the chart.

The EA complies with NFA FIFO regulations. The EA can be used with a US broker account only when Lock (hedge) order is disabled.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

It is highly recommended to test this EA on a demo account for a couple of weeks to get a clear picture of how it behaves with different settings. The EA cannot be used with netting account types. 

Please be aware that I do not provide with any trading or money management advices, optimal settings, .set (preset) files,  strategy testing or customized changes in the code. I will only be able to answer questions regarding the meaning of the input parameters, in case something should be unclear in the product's blog.


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ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
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ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2022.12.04 16:30 
 

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