GoldTrend Octa

GoldTrend Octa — Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trend EA


GoldTrend Octa doesn't guess the market's next tick — it counts votes. Seven independent trend-following strategies, each built around a different confirmation (breakout, pullback, channel, momentum cross), scan Gold on the Daily, 4-Hour and Weekly charts at once. A trade opens only when one component's own rules — trend filter, entry trigger, fixed stop — line up on their own terms. No shared indicator, no single point of failure.

How it works

  • 7 independent components, each with its own magic number and hard stop-loss
  • Every trade uses a 1:1 reward-to-risk, sized off the live 14-period ATR
  • Position size is fixed-fractional — a constant % of balance per trade
  • An 8th component (swing-structure breakout) is coded but disabled by default — it tested through real ticks and diluted results, so it ships as reference only

Validated performance (real tick data, Strategy Tester, 2018–2026)

  • Win rate: 60.3%
  • Profit factor: 1.52
  • Average annual return: ~10.7%
  • Maximum drawdown: 19.1% (equity)
  • ~133 trades / year
  • Backtest quality: 100% real ticks (Model 4)

Risk management

  • Every position carries a hard stop-loss from the moment it opens
  • Risk per trade is a fixed % of balance (default 0.85%)
  • No grid. No martingale. No hedge-based recovery.

Recommended setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
  • Chart timeframe: any — the EA reads D1 / H4 / W1 internally
  • Minimum deposit: $2,000 (tested from $25,000 — scale risk % down for smaller accounts)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted daily/weekly bar detection

Read this before you buy

This is a trend-following system, not a scalper. Its edge is winning bigger on the trades that work than it loses on the ones that don't — not winning every week.

Backtests show flat or mildly negative stretches during range-bound gold markets (2018, 2021–2022) and outsized gains during strong trends (2020, 2024–2025). Expect quiet periods between the moves that pay for them. If you need a smooth equity curve every month, this is not that system.

Disclaimer

Past performance, including all statistics shown, is derived from historical Strategy Tester results and does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments carries risk of loss. Use position sizing appropriate to your account and risk tolerance.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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