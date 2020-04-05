QuantEdge Gold

  • Experts
  • Dror Shamir
    Dror Shamir

    Dror Shamir

    ## My Approach
    I'm a trader focused on developing stable, long-term trading systems. While I handle the strategy design and market analysis, I work with AI assistance to implement the technical coding aspects of my Expert Advisors.
    ## My Philosophy
    4 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 3.0
  • Activations: 5
QuantEdge Gold

A five-component price-action portfolio for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.

QuantEdge Gold is not a single strategy chasing one pattern. It runs five independent, low-correlation price-action components as a portfolio from a single chart instance — each with its own entry logic, market-regime filter, risk-based exit, and magic number. The design philosophy is simple: many small, uncorrelated edges combined into one system are more robust than any single "perfect" setup.

Every component trades on closed-bar signals only, enters at market, and manages its position with fixed ATR-based stops and time-based exits. There are no repainting indicators, no martingale, no grid, and no averaging into losers.


LIVE RECORD:

https://bit.ly/4wnCyj6

How it works

Each of the five components combines:

  • A directional bias — long-only, short-only, or both, depending on the component.
  • A regime filter — trades are only taken in the market condition the component was built for (trend strength via ADX, or a specific trading session).
  • Price-action conditions — pin bars, failed breakouts, momentum thrusts, consecutive-bar sequences, and prior-day level breaks, evaluated on the last completed candle.
  • ATR-scaled stops and targets — every stop-loss and take-profit is sized to current volatility, not fixed pips.
  • A disciplined exit — a hard time stop counted in bars, plus an optional opposite-extreme trailing exit. Positions do not linger indefinitely.

Components are isolated by magic number, so on hedging accounts they operate fully independently. On netting accounts the portfolio automatically serializes to a single net position to remain broker-compliant.

Money management

Two sizing modes, switchable from the inputs:

  • Fixed money risk — risk a set cash amount per trade.
  • Percent of balance — risk a percentage of account balance per trade, scaling as the account grows.

An optional Only-Up risk floor lets your per-trade risk ratchet upward with account growth without stepping back down during drawdown — useful for traders who want size to follow equity highs.

Lot sizes are always derived from the stop distance, normalized to the broker's volume step, and validated against minimum, maximum, free margin, and aggregate volume limits before any order is sent.

    Prop-firm ready

    A built-in trade-uniqueness engine applies small, deterministic per-trade variation to stop/target distances and lot sizes, producing a distinct trade footprint per account. This is intended for traders running the same system across multiple prop-firm or personal accounts who need each account's trade history to be individually unique. The feature is fully optional and off by a single toggle.

    Included preset files

    Four ready-to-load .set profiles are included:

    • Prop Firm – Low Risk — conservative percent-based sizing with the uniqueness engine active.
    • Live – Low Risk — conservative sizing, clean fills.
    • Live – Moderate Risk — balanced sizing with the Only-Up risk floor engaged.
    • Live – High Risk — aggressive sizing for experienced traders who accept larger drawdowns.

    Load the profile that matches your account and adjust from there.

    Requirements

    • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
    • Timeframe: M15
    • Account: hedging or netting; ECN/Raw or standard
    • Minimum deposit: scales with your chosen risk setting; test in the Strategy Tester on your broker's data first
    • A low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for live use.

    Important notes

    Trading leveraged instruments such as gold carries substantial risk. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. No trading system can eliminate the risk of loss, and you should never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. This tool automates a defined rule set — it does not predict the market. Always validate the EA in the Strategy Tester on your own broker's historical data and forward-test on a demo account before committing real funds.

    Support

    Questions, setup help, or configuration guidance are welcome — send me a private message and I'll respond as quickly as I can. If you find the product useful, an honest review helps other traders and is much appreciated.


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    UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (2)
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    XAU Momentum
    TICK STACK LTD
    Experts
    XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
    Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Experts
    SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
    Cortex Aurex
    Vladimir Mametov
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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