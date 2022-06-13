EA MarketBoxBreak

1. What is this

This is a trading strategy about the market forming a box and then breaking out. It can trade major currency pairs and gold: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAUUSD. It is not a scalping model, nor does it use Martingale's money management model.  This strategy is mainly for steady profits.

2. Related instructions

The timeframe is PERIOD_M30.

It works with Hedge accounts.

Its internal strategy logic has been set, and only fund management is opened for you to adjust. And the mode of fund management is my custom mode, which takes into account the benefits and risks.

3. Parameter description of fund management

MM_Mode1 = Money_Minimum/ Money_Fixed / Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFund / Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFormula.

  • Money_Minimum is a minimum position.
  • Money_Fixed is a fixed position.
  • Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFund / Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFormula are my personal money management model. The current strategy I generally use Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFund mode.
Money_Fixed mode:
  • MM_Fixed: Fixed Lots.
Money_FixedIncrement mode:
  • MM_FixedIncrement: delta,  the larger the value, the more difficult it is to increase the position, and the smaller the value, the easier it is to increase the position. For the current strategy, I recommend setting it to a multiple of 20.
  • MM_FixedIncrement: Init Lots,  such as the initial capital of 5,000 US dollars, I usually set the initial position as lots=0.1. You can adjust accordingly according to your initial capital.
You can try to specify how to manage your money according to your risk tolerance.

4. Other instructions

The first development of the strategy was based on data from 2015.01.01-2022.01.01. This strategy has been tested out-of-sample. Over time, Strategy will undergo regular maintenance.




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