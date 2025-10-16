Larry Advanced
- Experts
- Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 30 October 2025
- Activations: 5
Expert Advisor based on Larry Connors' strategy, which monitors the distance between moving averages and allows you to configure, without significant changes, the overbought and oversold parameters, as well as those that govern the operation of the ADX trade closing system. With a stop-loss system based on the percentage of price change, the lot increases and the risk decreases as the balance increases, halting the execution of the Expert Advisor when certain risk levels are reached throughout the process. It seems better performance in short timeframes.
Strategy from Experts and Manuals.