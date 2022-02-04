Supply and Demand Zones MT5 Indicator by PipTick

The Supply and Demand Zones indicator is one of the best tools we have ever made. This great tool automatically draws supply and demand zones, the best places for opening and closing positions. It has many advanced features such as multi timeframe zones support, displaying the width of zones, alert notifications for retouched zones, and much more. Because of market fractality, this indicator can be used for any kind of trading. Whether you are a positional, swing, or intraday trader does not matter. The Supply Demand indicator is suitable for everyone, including scalpers.





What are supply and demand?

The only reason price moves in the market is an imbalance in supply and demand. The greater the imbalance, the greater the move. Understanding where supply and demand zones are will give you a significant edge in your trading.





Supply zones

Supply is the amount of currency someone wants to sell at a specific price (price zone). Supply represents a stack of orders that has to be moved out of the way before we can move to a higher level. On the other hand, if the market players can't purchase that supply of currency, the price will start to drop. The Supply Demand indicator marks zones of supply by the purple color.





Demand zones

Demand is the amount of currency someone wants to buy at a specific price (price zone). Demand represents a stack of orders that has to be moved out of the way before we can move to a lower level. On the other hand, if the market players can't purchase the demand of currency, then the price will start to rise. PipTick Supply Demand indicator marks zones of demand by green color.





Main features

The indicator shows supply and demand.

Simple prediction of market turning points.

Two methods of zone calculation.

Multi timeframe zones support.

Alert notifications for retouched zones.

Displaying the width of zones.

Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).

Customizable parameters (Colors, Text size, Visibility of zones, Periods...).

Excellent results in conjunction with PA and Candlestick patterns.

Ideal tool for all kinds of trading (Scalpers, intraday traders...).

High-speed calculation.

It can be used for creating EA.

Available for MT4 and MT5.





Please visit the

product page for the input and output parameters settings.