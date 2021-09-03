Gap island MT5
- Indicators
-
Dmitry FedoseevНовый вариант эксперта exp_iCustom - exp_iCustomNew в маркете: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5660
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
An indicator of pattern #30 ("Island Reversal") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski (two gaps, the second gap is in the direction of the first one).
Parameters:
- Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears
- Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)
- GapSize - minimum gap size in points
- ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17
- ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels
- ShowLevels - show levels
- ColUp - color of an upward line
- ColDn - color of a downward line
- Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.
Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and can disappear during bar formation. Notification (Alerts and Push) are generated based on a formed bar.
It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.
Recommended optimization parameters: GapSize.