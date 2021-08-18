Finansya Products Documentations & Articles

gpravetz #

I just purchased Trend Screener and I have a few questions.

1. You show having the ability to run ATR TP Calculator but I don't see it as an option; only DISPLAY TP SL LEVELS.

2. How do see the current recommended SL? It appears to be historical.

Hi sir,





Thank you for your email and for choosing our indicators.





Please let me go through your questions one by one,





1. You show having the ability to run ATR TP Calculator but I don't see it as an option; only DISPLAY TP SL LEVELS.

We have remove the ATR ratio in the last version and it's become full automatic calculated sir.





2. How do see the current recommended SL? It appears to be historical.









You can find above a screen-shot where you can display the recommended stoploss, sir.





Please if you have any questions, feel free to contact me.





Best regards.

SAYADI Ashref.