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Finansya Products Documentations & Articles

18 August 2021, 16:40
STE S.S.COMPANY
Sayadi Achraf
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My name is Ashref, a computer engineer and Founder of Finansya. I created this post in our blog to collect all articles ( instructions and documentations ) related  our indicators and how to use them.

You can find in this post the documentation and the instructions of : 

1. Trend Screener Indicator documentations  for both MT4 and MT5. 
2. Trend Line Map indicator documentations  for both MT4 and MT5. 
3. Support and resistance Screener  documentations  for both MT4 and MT5.  
4. Trend Currency Strength documentations for both MT4 and MT5.
5. Pr Support and Resistance  documentations  for MT4 and MT5. 
6. Trend Monitor  documentations for MT4 and MT5. 
7. Market Structure indicator for MT4 and MT5 
8. Range Analyzer with alerts for MT4 and MT5



Trend Screener Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual)
Link
How to display buy-Sell signals dashboard ? Click here
How to trade with Trend Screener ? ( Strong Trend Signals and Reversal Trend Signals )  Click here
How to reach a trading signals with success rate more than 80% ? ( Scalping ) Click here
Trend Screener Input Parameters Click here
How to predict Forex Market Consolidation with our Currency Strength Meter ? Click here
How to use Trend Screener with EAs ?  Click here


Trend Line Map Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual)
Link
How to display buy-Sell signals dashboard ? Click here


HV Support and Resistance Screener Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual)
Link
Support and resistance indicator , Input Parameters( Indicator Setting ) Click Here
How to trade with Strong Support and Resistance zones  ? Click Here
How to use Market Structure Screener ?
 Click Here
How to use pivots points ?
 Click Here
Frequently asked Questions about support and resitance indicator. Click Here
 How to use Bank Levels feature? Click Here


Trend Currency Strength Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual)
Link
Installation Guide. Click Here
How to trade with Trend Currency Strength ? Click Here
Frequently asked Questions. Click Here


Trend Monitor Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual)
Link
Installation Guide. Click Here
How to use Trend Monitor Indicator ?  Click Here


Pr Support and Resistance Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual)
Link
Installation Guide. Click Here
How to use Pr Support and Resistance Indicator ?  Click Here


Range Analyzer with alerts indicator ( instructions ) ( Manual)
 Link
How to use Range analyzer and ADR Zone ? Click Here


DOWNLOAD PAID INDICATORS 


1. Download Trend Screener Indicator 
 MT4 Version || MT5 version ]
2. Download Trend Line Map indicator 
 [ MT4 Version || MT5 version ]
3. Download Support and resistance Screener Indicator
 MT4 Version || MT5 version ]
4. Download Trend Currency Strength Indicator
 MT4 Version || MT5 version ]
5. Download Range Analyzer with alerts indicator [ MT4 version || MT5 version ]
6. Download Market Structure with alerts Indicator  [ MT4 version || MT5 version ]


DOWNLOAD FREE  INDICATORS 



1. Download  Pr Support and Resistance Indicator
 MT4 Version || MT5 version ]
2. Download  Trend Monitor Indicator
 MT4 Version || MT5 version ]
3. Download Candle Timer and Spread indicator   [ MT4 version || MT5 version ]
4. Download Xmaster Formula indicator [ MT4 version || MT5 version ] 
5. Download Lot Size Calculator   [ MT4 version || MT5 version ]


Please if you have any questions, feel free to post a comment or sending me a PM.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.