Finansya Products Documentations & Articles

My name is Ashref, a computer engineer and Founder of Finansya. I created this post in our blog to collect all articles ( instructions and documentations ) related our indicators and how to use them.
You can find in this post the documentation and the instructions of :
1. Trend Screener Indicator documentations for both MT4 and MT5. 2. Trend Line Map indicator documentations for both MT4 and MT5. 3. Support and resistance Screener documentations for both MT4 and MT5. 4. Trend Currency Strength documentations for both MT4 and MT5. 5. Pr Support and Resistance documentations for MT4 and MT5. 6. Trend Monitor documentations for MT4 and MT5. 7. Market Structure indicator for MT4 and MT5 8. Range Analyzer with alerts for MT4 and MT5
Trend Screener Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual) Link How to display buy-Sell signals dashboard ? Click here How to trade with Trend Screener ? ( Strong Trend Signals and Reversal Trend Signals ) Click here How to reach a trading signals with success rate more than 80% ? ( Scalping ) Click here Trend Screener Input Parameters Click here How to predict Forex Market Consolidation with our Currency Strength Meter ? Click here How to use Trend Screener with EAs ? Click here
Trend Line Map Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual) Link How to display buy-Sell signals dashboard ? Click here
HV Support and Resistance Screener Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual) Link Support and resistance indicator , Input Parameters( Indicator Setting ) Click Here How to trade with Strong Support and Resistance zones ? Click Here How to use Market Structure Screener ? Click Here How to use pivots points ? Click Here Frequently asked Questions about support and resitance indicator. Click Here How to use Bank Levels feature? Click Here
Trend Currency Strength Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual) Link Installation Guide. Click Here How to trade with Trend Currency Strength ? Click Here Frequently asked Questions. Click Here
Trend Monitor Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual) Link Installation Guide. Click Here How to use Trend Monitor Indicator ? Click Here
Pr Support and Resistance Documentations & articles ( instructions ) ( Manual) Link Installation Guide. Click Here How to use Pr Support and Resistance Indicator ? Click Here
Range Analyzer with alerts indicator ( instructions ) ( Manual) Link How to use Range analyzer and ADR Zone ? Click Here
DOWNLOAD PAID INDICATORS
1. Download Trend Screener Indicator [ MT4 Version || MT5 version ] 2. Download Trend Line Map indicator [ MT4 Version || MT5 version ] 3. Download Support and resistance Screener Indicator [ MT4 Version || MT5 version ] 4. Download Trend Currency Strength Indicator [ MT4 Version || MT5 version ] 5. Download Range Analyzer with alerts indicator [ MT4 version || MT5 version ] 6. Download Market Structure with alerts Indicator [ MT4 version || MT5 version ]
DOWNLOAD FREE INDICATORS
1. Download Pr Support and Resistance Indicator [ MT4 Version || MT5 version ] 2. Download Trend Monitor Indicator [ MT4 Version || MT5 version ] 3. Download Candle Timer and Spread indicator [ MT4 version || MT5 version ] 4. Download Xmaster Formula indicator [ MT4 version || MT5 version ] 5. Download Lot Size Calculator [ MT4 version || MT5 version ]
Please if you have any questions, feel free to post a comment or sending me a PM.
Author
SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.