Support and Resistance videos tutorials

++++++++++++++++ Youtube videos Tutorials ++++++++++++++++
Tutorial 1 :
Tutorial 2 :
++++++++++++++++ Real Trading Examples with explanations ++++++++++++++++
Example 1 :
Example 2 :
Example 3 :
Example 4 :
Example 5 :
Example 6 :
Example 7 :
Example 8:The HH-LL screener help traders to find :
- Broken Highs
- Broken Lows
- New Higher High Pattern ( H-H )
- New Lower Low Pattern ( L-L )
Example 9 :
Example 10 :
All the rest of the free and premium indicators are available in our MQL5 seller profile,here.
Attention! All our free and paid products can be found only and on exclusivity here, on the official MQL5 website.
Please if you have any questions, feel free to post a comment or sending me a PM.Author
SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.