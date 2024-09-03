Momentum Close

Momentum Close is a useful tool to identify volume based on the strength of a candle close.

A strong candle close is when there is a small wick in comparison to the candle body and is a sign that the market will continue in that direction.

*This is a NON-repainting indicator*


How this can help you?

  • Identify trend strength 
  • Trend confirmation
  • Seeing potential reversals (strong rejection candle)
  • Developing entry and exit strategies
  • Strong confluence to add to your strategy
  • Volume analysis


Features:

  • Threshold: parameter to control candle strength (higher is stronger)
  • Time filter: only enable indicator during your trading hours
  • Alerts: audible alert, push notification and email alerts configurable 

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Indicators
The FTR Multi-Timeframe indicator is a versatile tool that can add great value to your trading arsenal. This indicator is intended to be used to add confluence to your already existing trading strategy, such as, breakout & retest, supply and demand, patterns or continuation trading. FTR Multi-Timeframe  is a continuation indicator. Rules  are attached as a screenshot. Settings for Demo/Strategy Tester: Set Server_Time_Filter to false in indicator settings ( IMPORTANT! ). Tick 'Show object descr
Auto Breakeven RR Simple TradingPanel
Akaashi Videsh Reedoy
Utilities
The Auto-Breakeven RR Simple TradingPanel EA is a simple and intuitive tool that will be an asset to your trading arsenal. Have you ever missed the perfect entry because you were busy calculating the lot size? I have. Many times. Which is why I created this EA to simplify and automate risk management as much as I could. A true SET AND FORGET tool - execute your trade and walk away to prevent micromanaging your trade. This tool secures the trade at your specified Risk-to-Reward (RR) level. Tra
Supply and Demand Professional
Akaashi Videsh Reedoy
Indicators
Supply and Demand Professional is a powerful tool suited for advanced traders! Easily see levels of supply and demand (or support and resistance) as they develop. *This is a NON-repainting indicator* How this can help you? Levels can be used for stop loss and take profit targets Automatically  identifying key levels in the market  Spotting market imbalances Better entry levels and timing of trades Volume analysis Understanding market sentiment Predicting price movements Risk management Trend co
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