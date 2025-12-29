More Spear MT4

Developer’s Note

I have been an MQL4/5 developer for over 11 years. I was never focused on selling indicators, but the consistent positive win/loss ratio of this system genuinely surprised me (including my Rare Spear indicator).
That is why I decided to release it.

All logic, structure, and authorship belong entirely to me.
I make no promises — please test it yourself and make your own judgment.

Why This Indicator Is Different

Many indicators suffer from visual effect illusions, where arrows appear on previous candles after they close. This leads to unrealistic profit calculations and misleading statistics.

This indicator eliminates that problem completely:

  • Entry arrows appear only on a new bar open

  • Arrows are placed at the real tradable price

  • Exit arrows appear at the exact calculated exit price, not candle highs/lows

  • No repainting — signals never change

Key Advantages

  • High-quality Buy/Sell & Exit arrows

  • Realistic performance statistics (minor differences may occur due to spread/gaps)

  • Two optional filters to reduce signals and improve accuracy

  • Built-in Break Even support

  • Smart Auto SL/TP logic for intelligent exits

  • EA-friendly — an EA based on this indicator does not require SL/TP

  • Suitable for any symbol and timeframe

Important Note

This indicator may generate many signals by default.
Using the built-in filters significantly reduces quantity and increases quality.

Need an MT5 version or an EA based on this indicator?
Contact me anytime.

NOTE: In the Screenshots section, you can see a sequence of results on BTCUSD and BCHUSD from a live demo account. Since today is Sunday and the market is closed, the testing was done on BTCUSD and BCHUSD. Whenever the indicator generated entry and exit alerts, I was able to capture the screenshots in time.


