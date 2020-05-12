Liquidity Buy Sell Signal

Liquidity Buy Sell Signal Indicator is a no-nonsense, no delay, no repaint indicator !

Liquidity pools together with a trend filter is the most powerful and reliable signal according to me (with the correct parameters depending on the timeframe used)

It selects buy/sell entry signals based on liquidity in the market. The time range to scan for liquidity can be set in the parameters.

Liquidity is an important aspect in the market, especially for institutional investors, as they need lots of liquidity to enter or exit the market. Therefore, institutional traders focus more on demand/supply metrics than to the traditional technical analysis tools and techniques. All these liquidity levels are sooner or later hit by prices action as institutional investors will drive the price to where the liquidity is. By doing this manipulation, new liquidity zones are created that will again be crossed afterwards.

For a full description of liquidity please visit my other indicator 'Liquidity Pools Indicator"

Inputs in the parameters :

- Moving Average to identify the price reversal

- Moving Average for the Slow Trend (Default = 400)

- Scan range in minutes to scan for liquidity at each new bar in the chart

- Number of bars back to use for the collection of liquidity pools


The indicator works on any instrument or any timeframe.

There is a demo version of this indicator available to use in Strategy tester.

You will immediately notice the use and the effectiveness of this indicator, watch the video (EURUSD-ECN forex pair).

Thanks for sharing, if you are happy please leave a positive review and a comment.

Don't hesitate to contact me for support, issues or in case you are not happy.

IMPORTANT : Some calculations are based on the default Zig Zag indicator, which should be present in the root indicators folder.


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goor311
493
goor311 2021.12.17 20:59 
 

Not good

Sokslegend
878
Sokslegend 2021.03.26 16:24 
 

This indicator does not have history, so you cannot check its performance in history to be able to build a strategy around it.

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