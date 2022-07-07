Order Blocks Finder Dynamic

CHART OBJECTS:

Blue box: Bullish Order Blocks (OB)

Red box: Bearish OB

Orange box: Mitigated OB. Price bounce from this area the made a new high/low

Light gray box: Price bounced from this area but did not made a new high/low

Dark gray box: Broken OB. 

Filled boxes: TimeFrame 1 Order Blocks
Unfilled boxes: TimeFrame 2 Order Blocks


INDICATOR SETTINGS:

Order Block Required Length: Required number of subsequent candles in the same direction to identify Order Block. Default value: 5

Imbalance Required: Add condition to require imbalance for OB criteria (see images below)

Doji: Size of doji candles in %price to be disregarded in counting of subsequent candles. Default value: 0.01. Can be adjusted to zero to exclude dojis.


FUTURE UPDATES:

  • Multi timeframe - done (Please update to the latest version)
  • Panel to track multiple symbols and timeframes

I'm open for feature suggestions to include for this indicator.


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Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Imbalance / Fair Value Gap (FVG), this is a zone / gap created when the price move with force in a given direction. It identify a zone where the price could potentially go back. This gives perfect targets for your trades. Imbalance is created from the high and low of 3 candles. When the wicks the of 1st and 3rd candle does not fully overlap the middle one. This indicator will help you to easily spot mitigated/unmitigated imbalances in your chart. NEW FEATURE Update: Multi-TimeFrame Feature
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ALL in ONE Indicator Display Indicator values in all Timeframes Display Multiple Symbols/Pairs Fully customizable Click any value/box to open the chart of the corresponding symbol and timeframe Attach multiple instance of the program to display other indicator values Flexible Dashboard Positioning in chart You may request more indicators or additional feature for future updates!
Imbalance Finder for SMC
Jhoniel Viloria
Indicators
Imbalance / Fair Value Gap (FVG) , this is a zone / gap created when the price move with force in a given direction. It identify a zone where the price could potentially go back. This gives perfect targets for your trades. Imbalance is created from the high and low of 3 candles. When the wicks the of 1st and 3rd candle does not fully overlap the middle one. This indicator will help you to easily spot mitigated/unmitigated imbalances in your chart. NEW UPDATE: Added Multi-Timeframe feature Ad
Order Blocks Finder Dynamic MT5
Jhoniel Viloria
Indicators
CHART OBJECTS: Blue box : Bullish Order Blocks (OB) Red box : Bearish OB Orange box : Mitigated OB. Price bounce from this area the made a new high/low Light gray box : Price bounced from this area but did not made a new high/low Dark gray box : Broken OB.  Filled boxes : TimeFrame 1 Order Blocks Unfilled boxes : TimeFrame 2 Order Blocks INDICATOR SETTINGS: Order Block Required Length:  Required number of subsequent candles in the same direction to identify Order Block.   Default value: 5 Imba
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