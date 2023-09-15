Steady Bands3
- Indicators
- Roberto Tavares
- Version: 300.2
- Updated: 15 September 2023
Equidistant bands indicator with calculated moving average, allows you to configure the band size and can be used freely as an entry / exit indicator. Buffer 0 = price, buffer 1 = upper band, buffer 2 = lower band.
you can also configure the periods of moving averages used in the calculations and also the shift to previous bars in addition to the price that can CLOSE (default) or OPEN.
Excellent for fast daily moving pairs and frequent returns.