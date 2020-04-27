Big Players Last Fight
- Indicators
-
Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 11 September 2020
A very useful Price Action point is the previous day Closing VWAP. We call it Big Players Last Fight. This indicator will draw a line showing on your chart what was the last VWAP price of the previous trading session. Simple and effective.
As an additional bonus, this indicator saves the VWAP value on the Public Terminal Variables, so you EA could read easily its value! Just for the "Prefix + Symbol name" on the variables list and you will see!
SETTINGS
- How many past days back do you want to scan?
- VWAP Calculation Type. Classic calculation: TYPICAL = (H+L+C)/3
- Volume Type toe used in calculation.
- Show feedback error/success message when loading the data from your Broker server.
- Name prefix for the lines.
- Line Color, style and width.
As always, if you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...
This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...
With No Strings Attached! Ever!
Live Long and Prosper!
;)
Very accurate vwap even with tick volume, thank you for sharing free I will keep it on my default charts now on