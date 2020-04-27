Big Players Last Fight

5

A very useful Price Action point is the previous day Closing VWAP. We call it Big Players Last Fight. This indicator will draw a line showing on your chart what was the last VWAP price of the previous trading session. Simple and effective.

As an additional bonus, this indicator saves the VWAP value on the Public Terminal Variables, so you EA could read easily its value! Just for the "Prefix + Symbol name" on the variables list and you will see!


SETTINGS

  • How many past days back do you want to scan?
  • VWAP Calculation Type. Classic calculation: TYPICAL = (H+L+C)/3
  • Volume Type toe used in calculation.
  • Show feedback error/success message when loading the data from your Broker server.
  • Name prefix for the lines.
  • Line Color, style and width.


As always, if you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...   

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached!  Ever!


Live Long and Prosper!

;)

    Reviews 4
    are1971
    747
    are1971 2023.03.18 14:17 
     

    Very accurate vwap even with tick volume, thank you for sharing free I will keep it on my default charts now on

    Michael Dias
    145
    Michael Dias 2022.09.01 03:07 
     

    Uso em minhas operações e tem dado certo, VWAP anterior o mercado sente, muito obrigado!

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    are1971
    747
    are1971 2023.03.18 14:17 
     

    Very accurate vwap even with tick volume, thank you for sharing free I will keep it on my default charts now on

    Michael Dias
    145
    Michael Dias 2022.09.01 03:07 
     

    Uso em minhas operações e tem dado certo, VWAP anterior o mercado sente, muito obrigado!

    Aleksandr Tamonin
    4107
    Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 16:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Eduardo Silva Vian
    328
    Eduardo Silva Vian 2020.12.05 02:11 
     

    Flávio, ótima iniciativa. Gostaria de deixar uma sugestão. Fazer o desenho da linha da vwap como fez no indicador Mini POC, onde ele traça a linha apenas no dia...e para ficar ainda melhor, unir o Mini Poc com o Last Fight ficaria realmente excelente. Obrigado por partilhar.

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