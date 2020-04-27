A very useful Price Action point is the previous day Closing VWAP. We call it Big Players Last Fight. This indicator will draw a line showing on your chart what was the last VWAP price of the previous trading session. Simple and effective.

As an additional bonus, this indicator saves the VWAP value on the Public Terminal Variables, so you EA could read easily its value! Just for the "Prefix + Symbol name" on the variables list and you will see!





SETTINGS

How many past days back do you want to scan?



VWAP Calculation Type. Classic calculation: TYPICAL = (H+L+C)/3

Volume Type toe used in calculation.

Show feedback error/success message when loading the data from your Broker server.

Name prefix for the lines.

Line Color, style and width.

