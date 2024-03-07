VP hidden
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile.
But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices.
telegram:
https://t.me/+swkeSEGifBtkOTMy
instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/success_story_fx/
youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@SSFX1
tiktok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@ss_forex
good indicator. many thanks for sharing