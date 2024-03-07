VP hidden

4.33
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points.

It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile.

But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices.


Reviews 16
Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.08.29 02:29 
 

good indicator. many thanks for sharing

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:53 
 

best indicator

nitta
36
nitta 2025.01.23 06:30 
 

work great

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
More from author
SSFX supply and demand
Emr Aljnaby
4.4 (10)
Indicators
This indicator automatically identifies demand and supply zones on a number of 1000 candles or more, and you can change that number of settings.  It also carries a high level of accuracy in describing the type of each zone, as it contains: Weak areas . Untested areas . Strong areas . Role-taking areas . Areas tested + number of times visited . Areas to which a return is expected, depending on the direction . The indicator contains alert zones. For signals and more free indicators, you can foll
FREE
Market opening times
Emr Aljnaby
Indicators
The index makes it easy for traders to know the opening and closing times of global markets : - Sidney - Tokyo - London - New York Where it misleads each time zone and enables us to know the times of overlapping the markets when the liquidity is high. To get more indicators and signals, follow us on the Telegram channel link https://t.me/tuq98 Or our YouTube channel, which has explanations in Arabic and a technical analysis course https://www.youtube.com/@SSFX1
FREE
Ai macd filter with alerts
Emr Aljnaby
Indicators
this indicator work with new MACD sittings from chatGPT coding and , You will get an alert through it in any change in the strength of sellers or buyers. The indicator was tested on gold and gave great results, especially on the five-minute time frame. It is recommended to use it two hours before the opening of the London markets and until the closing time of the London markets, because the liquidity will be high and you can reap good profits at this time for sure while avoiding staying in the d
Ai buy and sell signals
Emr Aljnaby
Indicators
This indicator works on atr with some edited . The AI ​​MACD FILTER indicator is used for confirmation. Certainly, the indicator contains an alert when the signal appears, and you use the exit of the deal on the saturation that occurs at the AI ​​MACD. The accuracy of the work is high on gold, the time frame is five minutes, while staying away from trading at the time of news that occurs on the US dollar. And using high liquidity trading times, which are two hours before the opening of the Lond
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Bob Sulaiman
769
Bob Sulaiman 2025.11.17 02:30 
 

Just use it. looks good. Thank you

Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.08.29 02:29 
 

good indicator. many thanks for sharing

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:53 
 

best indicator

Waxson Fx
20
Waxson Fx 2025.01.31 19:55 
 

Very useful and helpful...thank you

nitta
36
nitta 2025.01.23 06:30 
 

work great

marcelfx007
19
marcelfx007 2024.10.08 19:56 
 

Excellent

Too Chee Ng
804
Too Chee Ng 2024.09.06 12:00 
 

Innovative of slicing the price-action activities. Hope to find useful and constructive trading opportunities with it. What about making the "svlc" and "envlc" slicing(moving) with time rather static to specific time; e.g. if "envlc" always picks up the value from the newest bar (or similar idea). Great job!

AAmt5st2
14
AAmt5st2 2024.08.15 00:54 
 

excelente para saber donde se está negociando el activo. Sería fantástico si fuera móvil. Gracias por ese esfuerzo. (La descripción podría ser un poco mas explícita)

leonsmota
14
leonsmota 2024.08.05 02:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JayBFX
76
JayBFX 2024.06.20 04:37 
 

Trash, 0 support from the creator.

TraderBart
20
TraderBart 2024.05.25 07:14 
 

Works great, thank you.

Flaviona
134
Flaviona 2024.05.09 09:11 
 

Thanks great and simple

CryptoBizPreneur
14
CryptoBizPreneur 2024.04.22 08:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stortale
121
Stortale 2024.03.24 15:06 
 

Спасибо за отличный инструмент!

Valentin Nicolas Pierre Henry Vrel
1415
Valentin Nicolas Pierre Henry Vrel 2024.03.19 04:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rohiko
66
Rohiko 2024.03.08 20:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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