Session CVD

This is the Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), it's an indicator that calculates the long and short volumes plotting it then as a line on the chart, the most efficient way to use this indicator is by comparing the CVD line to the current chart and looking at the Divergence beetween the two of them, so that you can identify fake-outs and liquidty sweeps.

for example in the picture that i put below you can see that the price has made a lower low but the CVD didn't, that means the volumes didn't support that movement meaning that it most probably was just a injection made to gather the liquidity under the current low to continue going long.

feel free to leave a feedback either positive or negative based on your expereince with this indicator, Enjoy the markets!