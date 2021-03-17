Trend histogram Mefistofel

Calculates pivot levels. It paints the histogram depending on the location of prices relative to these levels.

Parameter values: style - select the type of display (Histogram, Line, Arrow) price - price, has little effect on the final look, but this can be customized timeframe - select a timeframe for calculating levels. color over pivot line - color of everything above the pivot level color under pivot line - color of everything below the pivot level pivot line intersection color - the color when the body of the candlestick crosses the center line color of resistance level breakout - color when the upper shadow of the candlestick crosses any level color of support level breakout - the color when the lower shadow of the candlestick crosses any level two lines intersection color - the color when two shadws crosses levels boost the result with tick volumes - multiplies the calculation result by the number of ticks of the candle





A choice of level options. MN1

W1

D1

H12

H8

H6

H4

H3

H2

H1





If the indicator value is near 0, then the price has approached the potential level of reversal or rebound.



Formulas:





Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot))

The horizontal lines in the graph screenshots are shown for clarity. The indicator values ​​are calculated from these lines.



