Trend histogram Mefistofel

Calculates pivot levels.

It paints the histogram depending on the location of prices relative to these levels.


Parameter values:
  1. style - select the type of display (Histogram, Line, Arrow)
  2. price - price, has little effect on the final look, but this can be customized
  3. timeframe - select a timeframe for calculating levels.
  4. color over pivot line - color of everything above the pivot level
  5. color under pivot line - color of everything below the pivot level
  6. pivot line intersection color - the color when the body of the candlestick crosses the center line
  7. color of resistance level breakout - color when the upper shadow of the candlestick crosses any level
  8. color of support level breakout - the color when the lower shadow of the candlestick crosses any level
  9. two lines intersection color - the color when two shadws crosses levels
  10. boost the result with tick volumes - multiplies the calculation result by the number of ticks of the candle

A choice of level options.

  • MN1
  • W1
  • D1
  • H12 
  • H8 
  • H6 
  • H4  
  • H3
  • H2
  • H1
If the indicator value is near 0, then the price has approached the potential level of reversal or rebound.


Formulas: 


Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3
R1 = (2 * Pivot) - low
S1 = (2 * Pivot) - high
R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1)
R3 = high + (2 * (Pivot - low))
S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1)
S3 = low - (2 * (high - Pivot))
The horizontal lines in the graph screenshots are shown for clarity. The indicator values ​​are calculated from these lines.

To draw these lines, this utility was used: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63805
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Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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RSI Chart Levels
Nikolay Mitrofanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
The indicator draws levels based on the overbought and oversold values ​​of the RSI indicator. The maximum values ​​are taken into account, which are equal to or exceeded certain limits. That is, for example, when the price has gone into the overbought zone, the highest price is selected from all prices in this zone for this period of time, and as soon as the indicator value returns to a value below the overbought value, the level is fixed and the calculation of new values ​​begins. The same
FREE
Trend RSI filter for Moving Average
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator averages the price using one of four methods: Simple Exponential Linear Weighted Smoothed Tema Dema None Then filters the result through the RSI values. This results in a line drawn that approximates the trend change in the RSI peak zones. The last three screenshots show two indicators on a single chart with RSI high and low prices and the rest of the default parameters. The up color (red) for the high prices is set to None, while the down color (blue) for the low prices is set to
FREE
Auto Fibo DWM
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator takes the last closed bar from three timeframes (daily, weekly, monthly) and draws Fibonacci levels based on the high and low prices of that bar. Depending on the opening and closing prices, the high and low are reversed. That is, if the candle is bullish, the low price is used as the starting price; otherwise, the high price is used. There's a second drawing option. Two opposing Fibonacci levels are drawn, each colored differently. Coincident levels and levels within the 0-100 ra
FREE
Strong movement levels
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (2)
Indicators
Looks for strong price movements and draws levels upon their completion. You determine the strength of the movement yourself by specifying in the settings the number of points and the number of candles of the same color in a row in one direction. There are 2 types of building in the settings: extrenum - high / low close - close price You can also adjust the number of displayed levels and the number of candles for calculations. By default, the settings indicate 5 levels for 360 candles. That
FREE
RSI multi timeframes lines builder
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator draws horizontal lines based on the RSI indicator's overbought and oversold levels. The closing prices of the bar are selected when it exits the overbought zone or when the RSI indicator first crosses the 50% line. For more information, you can enable the display of RSI values ​​for the most recently closed bars in the upper left corner. It also displays information about whether the RSI indicators are in the overbought or oversold zone. All timeframes are available. Can be enable
FREE
Normal price chart colored like HeikenAshi
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator draws a normal chart by coloring it in colors based on prices calculated by the Heiken Ashi indicator algorithm. That is, the shape of the candles does not change. In fact, this is the same Heiken Ashi that does not distort the price chart. Then there will be a drawing of a cat, because there is nothing more to write about the indicator. . 　　　　　　　 　　　　　 　 　　　 　 　 　 　　　　　　 　　　　 　　　　 　　　　 　　　 　　
FREE
Mahisto Trend Chart
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator makes calculations based on data obtained from one of seven (7) moving averages and colors the chart. Simple moving averages are those that have only one important calculation parameter - the period. The shift in the indicator is not used. There is a shift trick setting, it is used to smooth the result of calculations. You can see the changes if you reduce this parameter to 1 (minimum value). shift trick must always be less than the period value. Available averages: MA Simpl
FREE
Highlighting strong price movements
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator highlights in color the places on the chart where the price moves in one direction continuously from the selected number of candles. You can specify the number of points from the beginning of the movement to select only movements from this amount. It can be useful for looking for reversals or sharp impulses. I also recommend purchasing this utility to determine local weekly / monthly trends and support and resistance lines. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61401
FREE
MARSI trend levels builder
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator uses moving average reversal values ​​on all selected timeframes to plot levels where the moving average has reversed, which can be considered support or resistance levels, as well as trend change signals on the timeframe of the newly drawn line. The moving average is passed through the RSI indicator. The line colors are customizable and, by default, indicate the following: 1. Purple - the moving average has changed direction downwards. 2. Gold - the moving average has changed di
FREE
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
Fight of Forces Histogram
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator draws a colored histogram from comparisons of the strengths of bulls and bears. It works like this: The values ​​of two indicators Bears and Bulls are taken, who is stronger on the candlestick is compared, the column is filled in. It's all. .
FREE
Levels of Pivots
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Utilities
The utility draws reversal levels using the formulas for each of the selected number of candles: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) H = high L = low U = if the candle is bullish, then close. Otherwise - open D = if the candle is bullish, then open. Otherwise - close On any timeframe. After a new candle closes on the calculated timeframe
FREE
Pnitrol Levels
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Utilities
Draws trend lines from the high and / or low values ​​of the week. The color and thickness of the levels are customizable. All trend lines can be edited. Suitable levels of the past can be renamed and other properties changed. Levels are re-read only on the H1 timeframe once an hour. ...
FREE
Trendline Equalizer
Nikolay Mitrofanov
1.5 (2)
Utilities
When creating, modifying and moving a trend line, two anchor points will be selected: high / low, open / close, median or weighted from the candlestick prices. For high / low, open / close, if the anchor point is above the candlestick, the upper price will be taken, below the candlestick - the lower one. If the point is inside the candlestick, then if the first point is higher than the second, then the first one goes up, the second goes down. Conversely, if the second is higher than the first.
FREE
Stop Loss Util
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Utilities
The utility automatically sets the take-profit and stop-loss levels specified by the user in the parameters and moves the stop-loss line when the specified number of points above the trade price is exceeded. There are 4 trailing stop options: Disabled - Disabled Trail - Simply move the stop-loss level To breakeven - Move the stop-loss to breakeven when the value of points specified in the settings is exceeded and do not move the level any further As steps - Move the stop-loss to breakeven when
FREE
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Alexandre Sousa Bezerra
4287
Alexandre Sousa Bezerra 2021.10.31 15:29 
 

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ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.05.24 18:40 
 

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Nikolay Mitrofanov
18211
Reply from developer Nikolay Mitrofanov 2021.05.24 18:49
Ok
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