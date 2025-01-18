To get access to MT4 version please click https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130055

- This is the exact conversion from TradingView: "Ut Alart Bot Indicator".

- You can message in private chat for further changes you need.

Here is the source code of a simple Expert Advisor operating based on signals from Ut Bot Indicator.

#property copyright "This EA is only education purpose only use it ur own risk" #property link "https://sites.google.com/view/automationfx/home" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; int indicator_handle; input group "EA Setting" input int magic_number = 123456; // Magic number input double fixed_lot_size = 0.01; // Fixed lot size input double AtrCoef = 2; // ATR Coefficient (Sensitivity) input int AtrLen = 10; // ATR Period input string IndicatorName = "Market/UT Alart Bot"; // Ind icator name // Buffers for indicator double BullBuffer[]; double BearBuffer[]; datetime timer = NULL; int OnInit() { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); // Load the custom indicator indicator_handle = iCustom(NULL, 0, IndicatorName); if (indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Failed to load indicator. Error: ", GetLastError()); return(INIT_FAILED); } // Initialize buffers ArraySetAsSeries(BullBuffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BearBuffer, true); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { IndicatorRelease(indicator_handle); } void OnTick() { if (!isNewBar()) return; // Get the latest buffer values if (CopyBuffer(indicator_handle, 0, 0, 1, BullBuffer) <= 0 || CopyBuffer(indicator_handle, 1, 0, 1, BearBuffer) <= 0) { Print("Failed to copy buffer. Error: ", GetLastError()); return; } // Buy conditions bool buy_condition = true; buy_condition &= (BuyCount() == 0); buy_condition &= IsUTBuy(1); if (buy_condition) { CloseSell(); Buy(); } // Sell conditions bool sell_condition = true; sell_condition &= (SellCount() == 0); sell_condition &= IsUTSell(1); if (sell_condition) { CloseBuy(); Sell(); } } bool IsUTBuy(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(indicator_handle, 0, i, 1, array); double val1 = array[0]; CopyBuffer(indicator_handle, 1, i, 1, array); double val2 = array[0]; return val1 > val2; } bool IsUTSell(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(indicator_handle, 0, i, 1, array); double val1 = array[0]; CopyBuffer(indicator_handle, 1, i, 1, array); double val2 = array[0]; return val1 < val2; } int BuyCount() { int buy=0; for(int i=0;i<PositionsTotal();i++) { ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); if(ticket==0) continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) != POSITION_TYPE_BUY) continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) != magic_number) continue; buy++; } return buy; } int SellCount() { int sell=0; for(int i=0;i<PositionsTotal();i++) { ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); if(ticket==0) continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) != POSITION_TYPE_SELL) continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) != magic_number) continue; sell++; } return sell; } void Buy() { double Ask=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); if(!trade.Buy(fixed_lot_size, _Symbol, Ask, 0, 0, "")) { Print("Error executing order: ", GetLastError()); //ExpertRemove(); } } void Sell() { double Bid=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); if(!trade.Sell(fixed_lot_size, _Symbol, Bid, 0, 0, "")) { Print("Error executing order: ", GetLastError()); //ExpertRemove(); } } void CloseBuy() { for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) { ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); if(ticket==0) continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) != POSITION_TYPE_BUY) continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) != magic_number) continue; if(trade.PositionClose(ticket)==false) { Print("Error closing position: ", GetLastError()); //ExpertRemove(); } } } void CloseSell() { for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) { ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); if(ticket==0) continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) != POSITION_TYPE_SELL) continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) != magic_number) continue; if(trade.PositionClose(ticket)==false) { Print("Error closing position: ", GetLastError()); } } } bool isNewBar() { datetime candle_start_time= (int)(TimeCurrent()/(PeriodSeconds()))*PeriodSeconds(); if(timer==NULL) {} else if(timer==candle_start_time) return false; timer=candle_start_time; return true; }