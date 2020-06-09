Scalping Line is an advanced average that we created for use in our trading strategy. The essence of our trading strategy is to open a buy deal when the line is blue and the price drops below the line. Or open a sell deal when the price rises above the line, and the color of the line is red. Thus, we open deals when the price for a short distance goes in the opposite direction from the general trend. We close the deal when we get the minimum profit. We trade on the timeframe M30 or H1. Better to trade on highly volatile currency pairs. For example, on GBPUSD.



Indicator Settings:

period - indicate in this parameter the working period of the indicator.

How to buy and install an indicator:

See the instructions at https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498