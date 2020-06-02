Moving Average Advanced
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
the Advanced MOVING AVERAGE indicator
This is a formula of moving average based on support and resistance levels
Two Colors indicator : UP trend --> Green
Down trend -->Red
Arrows UP/Down are shown for trend reversal indication
ALERTS and mobile Push NOTIFICATIONS
Simple Strategy :
BUY on price over new green line
Sell on price under new red line
Works on any TIMEFRAME
MAin Input for calculation : index = 20.. 50..100..500 ... 1000 (Lower time frame -> Higher index value and vice versa )
example for M1 : use 1000 or higher ... for M5 use 500 ... for M30 use 50 ... for H1 use 30 ......
secondary Drawing Inputs: Start point = 100 .. 500 ..1000 ..5000 ( start point in bars of indicator drawing)
drawing line thickness = 1,2,3...
Candle Volume to draw = min 2 ( to draw at candle opening and minimize cpu usage )
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