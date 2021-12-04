MFL scalper01
- Experts
- Chang Ming Zhi Cang
- Version: 1.0
MFL scalper01 is a fully automated “scalping” trading system.
Most positions are closed within one hour.
This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods.
BASIC Information:
|Currency pair
|EURCHF, GBPCHF
|Timeframe
|M5
|Minimum deposit
|$50
Parameters:
|Variable
|Description
|Current chart symbol
|Select currency pair as same as chart.
|Fixed lots size
|If "Enable dynamic lots" = false, set lot size.
|Enable dynamic lots
|If true, lot size caliculate with risk percentage.
|Maximum spread
|If the spread is over this value, EA is not trade.
|Maximum slippage
|If the slippage is over this value, EA is not trade.
|GMT Offset
|Set GMT offset value of your broker
| Stop trading on Friday
|If true, EA is not trade on Friday.
|End trading hour in Friday
|If " Stop trading on Friday" is true, EA is not trade after this time on Friday.
|Magic number
|Set unique number.
IMPORTANT to use:
- In order to make a profit with this EA, the spread needs to be small. (max 10 points recommend)
- You have to set the parameter "Current chart symbol" to match the chart.
UPDATE: CONSISTENT LOSSES! :-( Also author no longer active. :-(
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sounds great. I will try on Demo now. IS the author still here??? Been a while since communication....??