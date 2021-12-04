MFL scalper01

1

FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!!

Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon.

MFL scalper01 is a fully automated “scalping” trading system.

Most positions are closed within one hour.

This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods.

BASIC Information:

Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF
Timeframe M5
Minimum deposit $50

Parameters:

Variable Description
 Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.
 Fixed lots size  If "Enable dynamic lots" = false, set lot size.
 Enable dynamic lots  If true, lot size caliculate with risk percentage.
 Maximum spread  If the spread is over this value, EA is not trade.
 Maximum slippage  If the slippage is over this value, EA is not trade.
 GMT Offset   Set GMT offset value of your broker
 Stop trading on Friday 
  If true, EA is not trade on Friday.
 End trading hour in Friday   If " Stop trading on Friday" is true, EA is not trade after this time on Friday.
 Magic number  Set unique number.

IMPORTANT to use:

  • In order to make a profit with this EA, the spread needs to be small. (max 10 points recommend)
  • You have to set the parameter "Current chart symbol" to match the chart.












Filter:
patrickdrew
2887
patrickdrew 2024.03.02 08:52 
 

UPDATE: CONSISTENT LOSSES! :-( Also author no longer active. :-(

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Sounds great. I will try on Demo now. IS the author still here??? Been a while since communication....??

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

poshtagrup
26
poshtagrup 2023.05.04 15:01 
 

Hello. With a test in long -term trade, it shows not bad results. Do you have this adviser for MT5?

[Deleted] 2022.10.20 00:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review