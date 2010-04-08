Serious Trader

Serious Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  EURUSD M15 timeframe.

EA does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The recommended lot for a $1000 account is 0.1. If you have more capital in your account you can increase the lot size proportionally.

It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction.

Input and output orders are given by a combination of three indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform:  Williams' Percent Range, ADX, Average True Range for entry conditions and DeMarker indicator for exit conditions. Indicators have period and level values adjusted in an optimal combination to best net profit.

It also contains a trailing stop loss and take profit which brings capital security for times when volatility increases.

The Expert was tested in 1 year of EURUSD M15 historical data (from 1 jan 2021 to 7 mar 2022).

Please download it and test it yourself.

You can also use the optimization function in the Metatrader 4 platform to find a better version of the EA. 

Minimum Deposit 1000 $

Leverage: 1/500

Spread value: 10 points

Trailing Stop Lose: 180 pips

Take Profit: 151 pips



