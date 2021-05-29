Flag Trend PRO DashBoard

This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Flag Trend Pro  MT4 indicator.

 Down load the indicator: Flag Trend Pro 


The Dashboard   will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator:Gold Pro MT4 


all time frame and all symbol:  smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!!


How to understand the status:

  • symbol -  Fill All the Pair what you want.
  • M1, M5, M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1 --- true/false,  select time frame what you want to show.
  • Provite Flag Trend Pro Input setting:
  1. Entry Period
  2. Filter Period
  3. TP1 Factor
  4. TP2 Factor
  5. Maximum History Bars
  • Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal
  • Dashboard  Show "Sell" - Sell Signal
  • Dashboard Show "Up" - Up trend
  • Dashboard Show "Down" - Down trend
  • Dashboard Show "Open Price",  "TP1" and "TP2"

Provite Alert function.

  • AlertByPopup  - Alert By Pop Up: true/false
  • AlertBySound - Alert By Sound: true/false
  • Alert By Notification - Alert By Sound: true/false
  • Alert By Email  - Alert By Sound: true/false


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Len Lontoc
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Len Lontoc 2022.01.21 13:26 
 

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Zhongqu Wu
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Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2022.01.22 03:31
if want to use this dashboard, dependent on you owning the Flag Trend Pro MT4 indicator.
Down load the indicator: Flag Trend Pro
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