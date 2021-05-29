Flag Trend PRO DashBoard

This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Flag Trend Pro MT4 indicator.

Down load the indicator: Flag Trend Pro





The Dashboard will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator:Gold Pro MT4

all time frame and all symbol: smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!!





How to understand the status:

symbol - Fill All the Pair what you want.

M1, M5, M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1 --- true/false, select time frame what you want to show.

Provite Flag Trend Pro Input setting:

Entry Period Filter Period TP1 Factor TP2 Factor Maximum History Bars