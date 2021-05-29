Flag Trend PRO DashBoard
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Flag Trend Pro MT4 indicator.
Down load the indicator: Flag Trend Pro
The Dashboard will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator:Gold Pro MT4
all time frame and all symbol: smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!!
How to understand the status:
- symbol - Fill All the Pair what you want.
- M1, M5, M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1 --- true/false, select time frame what you want to show.
- Provite Flag Trend Pro Input setting:
- Entry Period
- Filter Period
- TP1 Factor
- TP2 Factor
- Maximum History Bars
- Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal
- Dashboard Show "Sell" - Sell Signal
- Dashboard Show "Up" - Up trend
- Dashboard Show "Down" - Down trend
- Dashboard Show "Open Price", "TP1" and "TP2"
Provite Alert function.
- AlertByPopup - Alert By Pop Up: true/false
- AlertBySound - Alert By Sound: true/false
- Alert By Notification - Alert By Sound: true/false
- Alert By Email - Alert By Sound: true/false
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Down load the indicator: Flag Trend Pro