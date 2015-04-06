Bonus Hedging EA MT4


MT4 Product URL:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225

MT5 Product URL:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226

 

Special Offer;

If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back.


Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)

 

Lot size calculation formula

= (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100

 

Detail Explanation

 

If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case your bonus value should be 100USD.

 

Now you are interested to apply hedge on GOLD/XAUUSD & your Broker have maximum spread for GOLD/XAUUSD 80 points.

 

In above explanation we have extract two things; Bonus Value & Spread Value.

Now let’s enter these two values in Lot size calculation formula and obtain suitable lot size for our GOLD/XAUUSD bonus hedging.

 

= (100/2) / (80/50) / 100

= (50/1.60) / 100

= 31.25 / 100

= 0.3125

= ROUND (0.32)

 

At the completion of hedge you will got half of bonus value as your profit.

As per above explanation you will got ~50USD expected profit.

 

Use any Time Frame; Use Same Trading Instrument on Both Terminals.

First apply client mode on first Terminal after set Auto Trading On, and than apply master mode on second Terminal after set Auto Trading On.

 

Once trading activity stopped in both accounts / terminals, close opened graphs in both terminals.

And start again after reset balance in both accounts.

 


Video Bonus Hedging EA MT4
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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