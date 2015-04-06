Bonus Hedging EA MT4





MT4 Product URL:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225

MT5 Product URL:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226

Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back.





Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)

Lot size calculation formula

= (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100

Detail Explanation

If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case your bonus value should be 100USD.

Now you are interested to apply hedge on GOLD/XAUUSD & your Broker have maximum spread for GOLD/XAUUSD 80 points.

In above explanation we have extract two things; Bonus Value & Spread Value.

Now let’s enter these two values in Lot size calculation formula and obtain suitable lot size for our GOLD/XAUUSD bonus hedging.

= (100/2) / (80/50) / 100

= (50/1.60) / 100

= 31.25 / 100

= 0.3125

= ROUND (0.32)

At the completion of hedge you will got half of bonus value as your profit.

As per above explanation you will got ~50USD expected profit.

Use any Time Frame; Use Same Trading Instrument on Both Terminals.

First apply client mode on first Terminal after set Auto Trading On , and than apply master mode on second Terminal after set Auto Trading On .

Once trading activity stopped in both accounts / terminals, close opened graphs in both terminals.

And start again after reset balance in both accounts.



