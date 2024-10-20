FxBears Super

FxBears Super – Advanced Trading Indicator for MQL4



Forex Bears Company is proud to introduce the FxBears Super, a cutting-edge trading indicator meticulously developed to enhance your Forex trading experience. After years of dedicated research, development, and sophisticated programming, FxBears Super stands as a revolutionary tool designed to transform your trading strategies and outcomes.



Key Features of FxBears Super

  • Unique and Comprehensive Strategy:

    • Wave Analysis: Executes trades from the peaks and troughs of market waves, targeting significant profit levels.
    • Elliott Wave & Supply Demand Integration: Combines Elliott Wave theory with supply and demand principles for precise market analysis.
    • Fibonacci Ratios: Utilizes Fibonacci ratios to identify optimal entry and exit points, maximizing potential gains.
    • Multi-Indicator Integration: Incorporates several internal indicators to provide a holistic and thorough market assessment.
    • Price Action Analysis: Enhances forecast accuracy through advanced Price Action analysis techniques.
    • High Success Rate: Achieves a success rate close to 100%, ensuring reliable trading signals.
Included Professional EA FxBears EA

Enhance your trading automation with the FxBears EA, designed to work seamlessly with FxBears Super:

Key Features of FxBears EA

  • Professional Trade Execution: Executes trades with exceptional precision and professionalism.
  • Automatic Capital Management: Manages your capital automatically to optimize trading efficiency.
  • Optimal Risk Management: Determines the best risk ratios for each trade, balancing potential rewards and risks.
  • Smart Profit Booking: Implements a sophisticated system that secures two-thirds of profits and adjusts stop losses to the entry price, protecting capital while maximizing profits.
  • Advanced Features: Equipped with additional functionalities to ensure superior performance across all market conditions.

Why Choose FxBears Super?

  • Guaranteed Profits: Leverage advanced, integrated strategies that promise consistent profitability.
  • User-Friendly: Easy to install and use, with comprehensive support from our professional team.
  • Continuous Updates: Receive regular updates to stay ahead with the latest market developments and improvements.

Start Your Journey to Success

Embark on a path to successful Forex trading with FxBears Super. Don’t miss the opportunity to utilize a state-of-the-art indicator that combines multiple advanced strategies to deliver exceptional trading performance.

Join Forex Bears Company today and elevate your trading to unparalleled success!


Product Details:

  • Compatibility: MQL4
  • Included Tools: FxBears Super EA (Contact us on PM to get it for free.)
  • Support: Full technical support provided by Forex Bears Company

Elevate your Forex trading strategy with FxBears Super – your key to smarter and more profitable trading.


