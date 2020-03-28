ReitakFX ProTrend EA

This is automated version of my ProTrend Indicator (20x5* reviews) - so please look on indicator first how it works





It works based on the result of multiple EMAs, with some specific averaging and algorithm . Output of an EMA is the input for another EMA.



Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes (but recommend 1H or 4H) and on every brooker.





----- WARNING ----- Don't leave this EA unattended. It work on ProTrend Indicator, what need manual control / oversight. This is trend indicator and you know market can rapidly change every few minutes, hours due Coronavirus or other global problems.

This is EA, it will not show that lines and arrow on chart. That show only indi. Screens are from indicator to see how it work.

I still recommend indicator than ea





Difference from indicator is :

- automatic open trade on signal

- you can set when close trade (on TP, on oposite signal, manual)





This is ProTrend Indicator signal (manual trades) - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/705298

- as you see tested on 1000 USD and 38 pairs with 0.02 lots and it earn 141% in 1 week with max DD 22% but relative DD 2.5%. But don't expect this can repeat. This is trend ea and market may not be the same as before.









Setting :

Use Heiken Ashi - recommend true

Fixed lot size - every trade with same lot

Use money managment - true = autolot

Lot per x balance and X balance - if you set 0.01 and 500 , it will open 0.01 lot per 500 balance. If you will have 2000 USD, it will open 0.04

Stop loss - 0 disabled, if you set 100, it will set SL on 10 pips / 100 points

Take profit - 0 disabled, if you set 100, it will set TP on 10 pips / 100 points

Close by opposite signal - If you set true, then when EA open buy trade, then this trade will close on oposite sell signal. When sell trade is open, trade will close on buy signal. If you set it to false and not set TP, then EA will only open trade and you must close it manualy.

Max concurrent poistions - When "Close by Opposite Signal" is off the trades won't get close by EA on an opposite signal. With this option you can tell the EA to open max. X number of trades. So on next X signals the EA will open a trade but totally X trades only.



