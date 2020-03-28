ReitakFX ProTrend EA

5

This is automated version of my ProTrend Indicator (20x5* reviews) - so please look on indicator first how it works


---- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47367 ----


It works based on the result of multiple EMAs, with some specific averaging and algorithm . Output of an EMA is the input for another EMA.


Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes (but recommend 1H or 4H) and on every brooker.


If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here  and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my 

http://discord.io/reitakfx



-----------------------------

Presentation videos of Indicator

- Gold 4H https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YX7rCLG-wo

- Eurusd 4H https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfpZalL_9_c

-----------------------------


----- WARNING -----

Don't leave this EA unattended. It work on ProTrend Indicator, what need manual control / oversight. 
This is trend indicator and you know market can rapidly change every few minutes, hours due Coronavirus or other global problems. 
This is EA, it will not show that lines and arrow on chart. That show only indi. Screens are from indicator to see how it work. 
I still recommend indicator than ea


Difference from indicator is :

- automatic open trade on signal 

- you can set when close trade (on TP, on oposite signal, manual)


This is ProTrend Indicator signal (manual trades)  - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/705298

- as you see tested on 1000 USD and 38 pairs with 0.02 lots and it earn 141% in 1 week with max DD 22% but relative DD 2.5%. But don't expect this can repeat. This is trend ea and market may not be the same as before.



Setting :

Use Heiken Ashi - recommend true

Fixed lot size - every trade with same lot

Use money managment - true = autolot

Lot per x balance and X balance - if you set 0.01 and 500 , it will open 0.01 lot per 500 balance. If you will have 2000 USD, it will open 0.04

Stop loss - 0 disabled, if you set 100, it will set SL on 10 pips / 100 points

Take profit - 0 disabled, if you set 100, it will set TP on 10 pips / 100 points

Close by opposite signal - If you set true, then when EA open buy trade, then this trade will close on oposite sell signal. When sell trade is open, trade will close on buy signal. If you set it to false and not set TP, then EA will only open trade and you must close it manualy. 

Max concurrent poistions - When "Close by Opposite Signal" is off the trades won't get close by EA on an opposite signal. With this option you can tell the EA to open max. X number of trades. So on next X signals the EA will open a trade but totally X trades only.


Reviews
1005718
34
1005718 2020.05.01 13:59 
 

I started using this EA last month. I am extremely happy with the results after 30 days nearly doubled my account. It isn't intended to be left alone, as it follows trends, and I know if I was more involved I could have done much better. Despite that, I am more than happy with my test results, and would recommend this to anyone looking for the best affordable EA available.

More from author
ReitakFX Trade Report
Boris Sedlar
5 (4)
Utilities
For more info,  questions   and problems join to discord.gg/reitakfx Very informative and detailed tool for your account.  - pairs, number of trades, lot size, profit, lose, nett p/l, net pips - profit growth chart Instalation : - open chart and delete every other indicator on it - put this report on chart Setting : - magic number - filters (comment, symbols, currencies) - date (today, week, month custom) - Start / End date (this is for custom date) - report type (open - only active trades wi
FREE
ReitakFX ProTrend
Boris Sedlar
4.6 (20)
Indicators
Most accurate  BUY/SELL indicator on this market. It works based on the result of multiple EMAs, with some specific averaging and algorithm . Output of an EMA is the input for another EMA. Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes (but recommend 1H or 4H) and on every brooker. If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here  and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  http://discord.
ReitakFX Pattern Pro Indicator
Boris Sedlar
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Most accurate  Pattern indicator on this market. It search triangles, wedges, channels (next patterns and autoscanner in plan) Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes and on every brooker. If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here  and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  http://discord.io/reitakfx For more info join to http://discord.io/reitakfx  where you can get info
ReitakFX Insomnia
Boris Sedlar
5 (3)
Experts
Fully automated EA on CCI strategy.  For more info join to   http://discord.io/reitakfx  where you can get info how to set, how to trade with this indi If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here http://bit.ly/reitakfxroboforex and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  DISCORD   New setfiles --- not ready for current market, need new optimalization Recommend balance 1k - you can easy optimalize own pair or use
ReitakFX Margin Pro Panel
Boris Sedlar
Utilities
For more info join to http://discord.io/reitakfx where you can get info how to set, how to trade or for your questions -------------------------------- If you want this panel and all my other products for FREE , create account here http://bit.ly/reitakfxroboforex and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  DISCORD   -------------------------------------- Set in panel what margin will use to trade. When you ready to trade, just click to buy or sel
Filter:
Mohamed Ali
212
Mohamed Ali 2020.05.07 03:05 
 

TOTALLY WASTE OF MONEY, NO USE, TESTED ALL TIME-FRAMES, SAME LIKE THIS MANY FREE INDICATORS AVAILABLE HERE, 50 USD TOTALLY WASTE

1005718
34
1005718 2020.05.01 13:59 
 

I started using this EA last month. I am extremely happy with the results after 30 days nearly doubled my account. It isn't intended to be left alone, as it follows trends, and I know if I was more involved I could have done much better. Despite that, I am more than happy with my test results, and would recommend this to anyone looking for the best affordable EA available.

