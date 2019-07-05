Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM

5

FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter. It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading.

Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISPLAY ALL the Currency pairs that appear in MT4's Market Watch. it can display up to 30 currency pairs or less. If it is more than that in your MT4's Market Watch, it will blur and disfigure the fonts and images on the FFMV Dashboard! It won't display correctly.

USAGE:

  1. For Solo Trading
  2. For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how)
  3. To confirm the signals received from your Trading system

COMPONENTS:

  • Impacts: The magnitudes of the currencies' movements and volatility as shown here => Build-up, Good, High, Strong, Very strong and Excellent

USING THE DASHBOARD:

  1. All Time frames from Minute 1 to Monthly must agree together except the M1 time frame i. e It is either all the arrows are Green for buy signal or Red color arrows for sell trade consideration
  2. Trend must tell us if the trend's direction has been established - Bullish/Bearish
  3. Signal display the type of trade we are to expect to take when ready - Sell Now or Buy Now
  4. Impact must show EXCELLENT as the best impact to consider
  5. Changes must be positive or at least be from 0.00 upward. Must not be negative EXCEPT all other signals agree together for a direction which means that the currency is in a state of RECOVERY, it may be traded
  6. Rates must be 100% but any currency that rates 60% upward is good enough for a trade
  7. Trade is the focus factor, once it gives currency name, then it is ready for further trading consideration

WHAT NEXT?

After a trade signal from Dashboard, we must further consider these two factors:

Support and Resistance Levels: These are powerful levels which determine if a currency's movement will break or bounce back because these are the areas of great struggles between the Buyers and Sellers. Therefore after getting the signal, go to the chart of the currency concerned and visualize it from higher time-frame - H1 upward to find out if the currency is not at the support or resistance level. Identify and draw a line at either of these levels, wait to see if price will break the level or bounce and if it breaks OR the currency is far from any of these points, then you are good to go, then the next factor...

2. Forex News: Forex news must be avoided especially a medium or High impact news on any currency pair. Before entering any trade even after a sure signal from the Dashboard, take time to check the Economic calendar on a Forex News Website. If there is an high impact news on such currency pair, drop the currency pair. However, if the news has been released long before you got signal from the Dashboard, then it is supposed to be a good trade because it means that the end-resultant effects of the news is working to our favor.

Aside these two factors, nothing to fear, go straight and place your trade when you get a sure signal from the Dashboard. Just be sure all the Dashboard components agree together as instructed here.

***Currency Strength Meter is a PORTABLE Currency Strength Meter created to measure/analyze currency strength or weakness and pass the information to the trader through a graphical display of each currency group's strength rates by percentage. To be used in Conjunction with the Dashboard for great results

HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY
Solo trading: Can be used for solo trading by analyzing the strength of each group of currency. Take for instance: if USD group is having rates less than 30% and EUR Group is having rates greater than 60% or there about, you can just pick EURUSD for trading since both of them have the currencies concerned in the rating.

Buy a strong Currency against the Weak and SELL a Weak Currency against the strong. Placing them together is a good idea of trading to get results. There is a good probability that you will always almost get it right without issues.

Try with demo to practice it. Getting same signal from both CSM and Dashboard gives major reliable signal to trade (see screenshot for example).







Reviews 2
sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2020.01.06 18:18 
 

Good tool, Good support.

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Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Utilities
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
MT4 Reinvented
Francis Bouchard
Utilities
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
Utilities
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
Utilities
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Trading Way Panel
Maksim Kheigetian
Utilities
This panel was created to help traders, both beginners and professionals, in trading. Main functions: Signals about potential market reversals on all time frames Notifies 5 minutes before news release Notifies about the intersection of trading sessions in 5 minutes Sends notifications to email, phone or terminal Calculates for each instrument resistance and support lines during the day Does not allow to exceed the risks on each instrument when averaging (calculates the optimal average value
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
Utilities
HURRICANE EA is a compilation based on the volatility unique to XAUUSD (GOLD), which is a trading tool with simple internal operation logic but not ordinary, which uses martingale + hedging + trending as a set of operating modes. Expert was born by collecting and learning a large amount of historical data, combined with the characteristics of the variety and using it countless times to test the market. Please do not believe that there will be any complex algorithm in the market that can accurate
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Utilities
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
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Opengates Success International
Experts
System Introduction Fx TrendRider is an amazing EA that takes pips as easy as the market itself because it rides with the trends and masters the trend direction and market conditions as it is at any point in time. Money Management The default lot size setting is 0.10, you can start with that first and see how it goes, then you can increase your lot according to your account balance but do not trade with the money you cannot afford to lose even though with time, you will discover that you can us
OPGTS Currency Strength Meter
Opengates Success International
3 (1)
Indicators
OPGTS Currency Strength Meter is an indicator created to measure and analyze the currency strength and pass the information to the trader through a graphical display of each currency group's strength rates by percentage. Each bar it shows represents the currency's strength or weakness. USAGE: It is useful in two ways for trading: 1. Solo Trading 2. Basket Trading (Currency Group Trading) HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY Solo trading: It can be used for solo trading by analyzing the strength o
Femade Indie
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Femade Indie Vs 1.0 is a simple but multi-currency monitoring Indicator created to instantly notify the trader when an attached currency pair is ready to buy, sell or give signal when such currency pair is getting ready for a big move either up or down. It does this by visual aids on the screen charts, sound and pop-up alerts. If it shows " Medium ", this means that the so called currency signal is almost gone but can still be traded provided the trader will not need a lot of pips which can be b
Olofofo Fx Scanner
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Olofofo Fx Scanner is a Custom Indicator created to scan through the currency pair it is being attached to in the market on ALL time frames simultaneously from a Minute to Monthly looking for just 3 things that make Forex trading exciting and worthwhile to invest in. Once these are found, it alerts the User immediately for a timely action on the part of the Trader. This is a self-fulfilling prophecy of the market, meaning that even if you are a newbie, by the time you see the graphical display o
One Click Trades Panel Basic
Opengates Success International
Utilities
OneClick Trades Panel Basic is a utility software created to open and also manage the open orders by closing each trades accordingly right from your charts. This version has few buttons and they are to open Buy and Sell trades, and also buttons to close Buy, Sell and all orders (both Buy and Sell) simultaneously. This is a basic version with minimal features. Features Buy - button used to open a Buy trades. Sell - button used to open Sell trades. Close Buy - button used to close Buy trades. Clo
One Click Trades Panel Standard
Opengates Success International
Utilities
OneClick Trades Panel - Standard Version 1.0 OneClick Trades Panel - Standard Version 1.0 is an higher grade of the basic Utility Software, this version includes several features that makes trading an exciting experience. It is created to open Buy, Sell, Buy-Stop, Sell-Stop, Buy-Limit and Sell-Limit orders. You can also manage the open orders by closing each trades or all trades accordingly right from your window charts. The speed is amazing and command is prompt without delay except your are ha
One Click Trades Panel Premium
Opengates Success International
Utilities
OneClick Trades Panel - Premium Version 1.0 OneClick Trades Panel - Premium Version 1.0 is an higher grade of the 3 Trades Panels created. This version includes a lot of features that makes trading an exciting experience. Although It has same features on the interface as that of the Standard version but it also has almost 30 features behind the window chart. Interface Buttons Features: Buy button: This is a button used to open a buy trades Buy-Stop button: This is a button used to open buy stop
Eureka OpgtsFx
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Eureka OpgtsFx is a Custom Indicator created to alert the trader when there is a cut-across trend correlations from Daily (D1) to Monthly (MN) Time frames with the belief that the major trend dominates the market and also save the traders from being eaten for breakfast by the big dogs in the financial industry. This indicator is suitable for both the Swing and the Long term Traders due to their peculiar styles of trading and waiting for days, weeks or probably months before taking their profits
Mini Currency Strength Meter
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Mini Currency Strength Meter Mini Currency Strength Meter is a PORTABLE (mini) currency strength meter created to measure/analyze currency strength and pass the information to the trader through a graphical display of each currency group's strength rates by percentage. USAGE: It is useful in two ways for trading: 1. Solo Trading 2. Basket Trading (Currency Group Trading) HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY Solo trading: It can be used for solo trading by analyzing the strength of each group of
Full Forex Market View Dashboard
Opengates Success International
5 (2)
Indicators
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Dashboard Indicator This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. INSTALLATION : Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISPLAY ALL the
DoubleUp System
Opengates Success International
Utilities
DoubleUp System is created as trade assistance, manager and profit-enhancing Utility. It is NOT to trade for you but helps you maximize your trading. It has 10 On-Chart Buttons for various trading operations and setting parameters to manage your orders. like its name, it doubles and increases your profit targets with just a few pips distance by opening 4 pending orders or 1 Instant orders with 3 pending orders (depending on the situation of the market at the time) If your trading system can gu
Orders Closing Wizard
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Orders Closing Wizard Script This is an embellishment of the Orders closing script. It will close all manners of orders and in several ways too. Here are the kinds of order closing it can execute according to their names: Close sell orders only: Close buy orders only Close orders with profits only Close orders with loss only Close all buy-stop pending orders only Close all sell-stop pending orders only Close all pending orders at once Close all buy and sell orders at once Close all opened and pe
Fibo Retracing Indie
Opengates Success International
Indicators
FiboRetrace Indie is a custom indicator created for those using Fibonacci indicator for trading. It enables the traders to use it independently and without limitations. This is created as an automated Fibonacci custom indicator that automatically plots itself when a trader attaches it to his chart, it will scan the chart and locate the recent trend direction either upward trend or downtrend and plot itself the way it should be. So there is no hassles looking for trend direction by the users, thi
Fibo Trading System
Opengates Success International
Indicators
This indicator is for those trading Engulf Candles – Bearish and Bullish. It can also be used in conjunction with another trading system. What it does is that you can use it to measure a candle for a Risk Reward 1: 1 for an easily attainable target. When attached to a chart, it picks on any current candle on the chart but if you want to use it with another candle, you will have to change the ‘0’ default value for current candle in the parameter setting to any value to get the candle position beg
Full Dashboard Trade Panel
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Full Dashboard Trade Panel Utility is built to perform overall task of trades and order managements to make trading an easy task for every trader that bought and using it. It comprises of three sections with each having a shift setting for a convenient placement as desired: 1.        Trades Managements Panel 2.        Basket Trades Panel 3.        Symbol and Time frame Changer Each of these three sections has its own unique functions and roles to perform for a complete enjoyable forex trading ex
Basket Trades Panel
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Basket trading is very interesting for those who are familiar with it. It is also very profitable if you know your way round BUT can be very destructive to anyone’s account if care is not taken. However, there are Basket traders all around making good incomes with it with ease. What it can do: This utility is created for them to remove the stress of opening trade on each of the currency symbol group. At just a click, it opens the symbol’s entire group of currency pair ORDERS in any of the direct
Symbol and Time frame Changer
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Symbol and Time frame Changer is an indicator created to save the trader from the stress of opening several charts windows on PC by enabling him or her to switch from one Currency pair to another and also be able to switch from one Time frame to another (displays the whole 9 Time frames) with the aid of the buttons on the chart. ·          You can customize the color of the buttons to your preferred color ·          You can choose the size you desire for the buttons ·          You can also choos
Partial Close Wizard Script
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Partial Close Wizard Script is a script created to execute a partial close on any already profitable order in order to permanently lock in some part of the profits and reduce the lot size in the process. It can also be used to reduce the loss presently incurring on a trading account by cutting part of the loss and reduce the lot size to save the account from being wiped out. How to use: It is easy to use; just attach it to the chart of the same currency pair you intend to close the part of the p
Forex Daily Percentage Calculator
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Forex Daily Percentage Calculator Forex Daily Percentage Calculator indicator is created for the Trader who cherishes the discipline of choosing only a percentage of their Trading account balance as profit per trade, per time or day. All you need to do is enter your desired percentage of your account balance, enable the notification popup alert to know when it has been attained so as to get out of the market till another day or trade. This helps the traders who are using it to determine a certai
Open Orders Engineering Panel
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Open Orders Engineering Panel This Utility is NOT created to open any order or trade for Traders but to manage open orders in diverse ways with these 15 different functions On-chart BUTTONS features: Apply TP: Apply Take-Profit to any order without take-profit Apply SL: Apply Stop-loss to any order without stop-loss Apply TP and SL: Apply both Take-Profit and Stop-loss to any order without them Cancel TP: You can cancel your Take-profit Cancel SL:   You can cancel your Stop-loss Cancel TP and SL
Auto Chart Updater
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Auto Chart Updater Indicator is created to update the window chart for any indicator, expert or any trading program receive fresh data retrieval at xx period interval set by the user as a preference. It is laced with on-chart Candle clock to give the user the sense of time when the updater would refresh the chart or the remaining time for the candle/session to end. It also has an option for the user to choose when exactly does he/she wants the Updater to update the chart. The User can also selec
Mini FFMV Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
MINI FFMV Dashboard MINI FFMV Dashboard is a MINIATURE custom indicator of FULL FOREX MARKET-VIEW DASHBOARD created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. It shows as many as 30 currency pairs or as allowed to display in the Market Watch of your MT4 USAGE: For Solo Trading For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how) COMPONENTS: Trend: Overall tren
Mini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
1 (1)
Indicators
Mini Forex Market-View Dashboard and Mini-CSM Mini Full Forex Market View Dashboard is a miniature creation of FULL FOREX MARKET_VIEW Custom indicator created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market but in a partial matter to make it conscise. It is useful most especially for those who don't like bogus indicators or those who have a PC with limited screen size. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. THIS IS A MicroMini size of the FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW DASHBOARD INDICATOR. This is for those who don't like the Indicator to cover all the charts and for those who don't like BOGU S things. They practically perform the same operation but MicroMini FFMV Dashb
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
Indicators
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard+CSM This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. To add value to the trading operation, Currency Strength Meter is added to it in order to consolidate the effective work of this indicator. THIS IS A MicroMini size of the FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW DASHBOARD INDICATOR with CSM added. This is for those who d
Mini Crypto Trading Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Micro Crypto Trading Dashboard This is a custom indicator created to give CRYPTO TRADERS a full view of what is going on in the Crypto market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. This is a Micro size of the Compact Crypto Market Trading Dashboard Indicator created mainly for trading Crypto Currencies Markets for a living. They practically perform the same operation but MicroMini FFMV Dashboard has a few features.
Compact FFMV Dashbaord
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Compact FFMV Dashboard Compact FFMV Dashboard is a little trimmed custom indicator of FULL FOREX MARKET-VIEW DASHBOARD created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. It shows as many as 30 currency pairs or as allowed to display in the Market Watch of your MT4 USAGE: For Solo Trading For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how) For Signal confirmat
GridBreakTimeSuper
Opengates Success International
Utilities
GridBreakTimeSuper is a Utility created based on grid trading strategies. It opens any number of Buystops and Sellstops orders respectively as defined by the User with a predetermined gap up and down from the current price as also set by the User. This EA works based on time set by the User for opening and closing of all orders and trades once in a day according to the time set by user. The general idea here is that each currency pair has specific time that breakout is always most likely as ther
Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all. This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously. The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record time or may NOT even be re
Mutiple Orders with ChangernTFnMgt
Opengates Success International
Utilities
MULTIPLE ORDERS With Symbol and Time Frame Changer Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all. This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously. The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record
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turky7713
466
turky7713 2021.03.03 21:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2020.01.06 18:18 
 

Good tool, Good support.

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