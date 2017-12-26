Configurable Dashboard Pro by RunwiseFX

5

Displays multiple indicators, across multiple timeframes and symbols to give a comprehensive overview of the market. Uniquely, the indicators are configurable and can include custom indicators, even those where you just have the ex4 file or those purchased from Market. Standard indicators can also be selected, the default being ADX, CCI, market price above/below Moving Average (MA), Moving Average Cross (MAX), MACD, Momentum (MOM), OsMA, RSI, Parabolic SAR, William's Percentage Range (WPR). Use [+] button to expand symbol and see readings of each configured indicator.

The product will also alert when selected timeframes change direction, which can take place when only multiple timeframes are in agreement. The last alert direction is shown with number of pips moved since the alert. The Average Daily Range (ADR) is also shown, so can tell if symbol is 'done for the day'. Optionally, can also display the number of pips moved since the timeframe changed direction.

The dashboard shows solid arrows if all indicators are in agreement (depending on Important_alertThresholdPercentage input) or hollow arrows if majority.

The properties of the standard indicators can be changed via the indicator inputs and a wide variety custom indicators are supported.

Notes when using strategy tester: Only the symbol under test will be shown correctly. Alerts will appear in the Journal tab. Indicators on the weekly and monthly timeframes may not be calculated.


Inputs

  • Important_alertThresholdPercentage - Threshold at which alert will happen and solid arrows will be shown, e.g. if set to 75 would mean 75% of indicators would need to agree
  • Important_alertOnlyWhenAllSelectedMatch - If true, then will only alert if all the selected timeframes are in agreement
  • Important_defaultAlerts - Set to 1 if alert should be on by default. Values are comma separated for each timeframe
  • Important_periodsToShow - Periods (timeframes) to show. Values are comma separated
  • Important_symbol - Symbol to show information for, comma separated. Can also specify currencies
  • Important_symbol2 - Additional symbols
  • Important_symbolCurrencyExclude - Exclude symbols that have any of these currencies (comma separated), e.g. exotic currencies
  • CustomN_indicatorName - Custom indicator name as appears in Indicators folder in your MetaTrader Data Folder
  • CustomN_indicatorDisplayAs - Indicator name to display as in the dashboard. If left blank then will truncated CustomN_indicatorName
  • CustomN_indicatorProperties - Indicator properties. Should be comma separated in the order they appear in the indicator. Boolean type inputs should be set as 0 or 1 and text inputs should be enclosed in double quotes. If left blank then the default indicator properties will be used
  • CustomN_colorIndex - Color index of the indicator to show in matrix. Can be comma separated if buy and sell indexes need to be supplied
  • CustomN_shift - Candle shift to use for indicator capture, where 0 is live candle and 1 is most recently closed candle
  • CustomN_midPoint - Mid point to be used if only one color index is supplied and gives the indicator value that represents the transition from buy to sell
  • CustomN_nullValue - Null value to be used to decide if the indicator value should be ignored / regarded as not present. AUTO is EMPTY_VALUE or 0
  • CustomN_captureMethod - Controls how the indicator value should be interpreted (see video for examples)
  • Include_* - Allows the standard indicators to be turned on/off, in terms of being in the dashboard and contributing to the alert
  • Box_* - Allows the position of the matrix to be changed
  • Property_* - Allows the properties of the standard indicators to be changed, e.g. period of moving average
  • Gen_alert* - Allows the alert to be sent to mobile / email.
Note, further details for setting inputs can be found in the manual - see Comments tab.
Reviews 12
javier rodriguez
299
javier rodriguez 2023.11.07 04:45 
 

Certainly! This dashboard is outstanding and offers highly configurable options to receive alerts across multiple markets. It's an excellent tool for staying updated and making informed decisions. I'm really impressed with its versatility and functionality!

massey5782
183
massey5782 2022.05.19 08:01 
 

Fantastic tool for setting up all kinds of indicators for alerts, whatever time frame and lots of different settings. I have sometimes had problems setting up my favourite indicators but Mark has been a great support in helping me out every time I have a problem. Thumbs up to him and keep up the good work!! Five stars!

Grace-FX
1063
Grace-FX 2020.05.19 23:00 
 

Great tool.

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javier rodriguez
299
javier rodriguez 2023.11.07 04:45 
 

Certainly! This dashboard is outstanding and offers highly configurable options to receive alerts across multiple markets. It's an excellent tool for staying updated and making informed decisions. I'm really impressed with its versatility and functionality!

massey5782
183
massey5782 2022.05.19 08:01 
 

Fantastic tool for setting up all kinds of indicators for alerts, whatever time frame and lots of different settings. I have sometimes had problems setting up my favourite indicators but Mark has been a great support in helping me out every time I have a problem. Thumbs up to him and keep up the good work!! Five stars!

Grace-FX
1063
Grace-FX 2020.05.19 23:00 
 

Great tool.

DTChrisLP
1144
DTChrisLP 2019.11.01 14:29 
 

Great Dashboard... all I need.

jhjones
21
jhjones 2019.06.27 01:58 
 

A game changer for me - for the better. This completely configurable matrix shows the status of your chosen indicators in each of your chosen timeframes for all of your chosen symbols. No more chart scanning. The Dashboard sends me an email when my trade setup conditions are met. Support has been excellent... even at the weekends.

Nevzat Sar
225
Nevzat Sar 2019.05.08 09:29 
 

Good indi

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.01.29 15:44 
 

Good product.

-dimitror-
1117
-dimitror- 2019.01.20 17:33 
 

Excellent dashboard, a top-notch tool as all RunwiseFX products.Thank you for adding an open chart future.

ROYPERTH1
2604
ROYPERTH1 2018.12.12 12:36 
 

Excellent product. Summarizes all relevant data in one single GUI. Well done.

Peter
1128
Peter 2018.11.06 07:27 
 

I own and use many of the RunwiseFX indicators and EA, these are all superior tools and adds value to my trading!

The Pro Dashboard works like a charm and helps me keep track of a whole bunch of indicators.

stevedee
234
stevedee 2018.07.25 21:58 
 

What I have been looking for - for years! First dashboard I have seen where you can insert custom or preferred indicators, other than the usual ones included in such dashboards (like MACD, RSI, etc). I was told this programming could not be done - yet here it is at a very reasonable price. Now I have at-a-glance my special indicators over many timeframes for agreement and better trading. Had issue with installation (my fault) and they got back to me ASAP with a very clear explanation. Good job!!!

thetruman
81
thetruman 2018.03.14 19:57 
 

This is an excellent dashboard and highly configurable to receive alerts on several markets. The level of customer service is outstanding too. Five full stars

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