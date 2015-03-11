RunwiseFX Market Trending plus Alert

Description

Shows whether market is trending or not, to what extent, which direction, and if the trend is increasing. The indicator is very useful for trend following strategies. The indicator can also alert when the market transitions from being flat to trending, which can serve as a great entry point. The alert is controllable directly from the chart, with an on-chart tick box to enable the alert.

Also includes bonus indicators of current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes.





Usage

Entry should be made when the indicator line is above the 100 level, i.e. not yellow, and the vertical histogram bars are present and of the same color. The histogram bars appear when the direction is confirmed. If purple then the direction is confirmed but the trend is weakening. Green color signals buy/long and red signals sell/short. Do not open a trade if no histogram bars are present.

Early entry: An early entry could be considered if either the vertical histogram bar green/red is present but the indicator line is still yellow, or the histogram bar is purple but the indicator line is above 100, i.e. colored green/red.

The optional alert is controlled via on the chart tick box, by default shown on the bottom left of the chart. The alert will be raised when the market transitions from flat to trending. The number of pips since the alert was raised is shown in the panel.

For the alert to work you must leave the chart open with the indicator placed on the chart. The alert can be set to pop-up, play wav file sound, email or notification.

A bonus spread indicator will show the current spread, which can be configured to change color if the spread has gone too high. Also current ask/bid prices can be shown in big text. The prices will be colored green if gone up, red if gone down or yellow if stayed the same. The indicators are optional and fully configurable.





Indicator Inputs