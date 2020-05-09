Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX MT5

4.7

Fully functional manual trade panel with lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), auto SL/TP and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts.

Features

  • Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots
  • Automatic take profit based on risk reward ratios, pips or amount
  • Partial closes (scale-out)
  • Hidden (stealth) stop loss, take profit and pending orders
  • Easy to use configuration pop-up forms via CONFIG button
  • Stop loss, take profit lines can be positioned manually on the chart
  • Automatic stop loss - variety of calculation methods can be selected
  • Trailing stop loss and break even, which can be triggered when target reached
  • Trail with latest indicator value, e.g. trail SL with Parabolic SAR
  • Sets broker SL/TP as backup but further away than hidden level
  • Hidden pending lines can be set to alert or trade, based on market price or candle close. Can be set with expiry and auto One Cancels Other (OCO).
  • Scale in (open additional tickets), plus automatic scale-in when target reached
  • News events (both text and vertical lines)
  • Optional multi-trade mode for multiple trades / pending orders on the same chart/symbol, all with separate SL/TP
  • Can be configured on a per symbol and/or timeframe basis, e.g. to have different SL for different symbols or timeframes
  • Includes indicators providing multiple timeframe trend, support/resistance, pivots, average daily range (or average true range - configurable), current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes
  • Logs trades including execution time, slippage and profit, in a spreadsheet CSV file
  • Robust error handling
  • Additionally: Can download configuration from our library to give a Close All Trades button on account
  • Underlying code base has been in live use since 2015

    Important: If you have problem with EA then please message us before writing a review. It's usually a simple matter to address. If it turns out to be a bug then we have a good track record of issuing a new version quickly. Thank you.


    Usage

    See video below. Also, see our product manual in pdf format.

    EA Inputs

    The system is configured via the panel's CONFIG button rather than relying on inputs. However, here are a few inputs you may wish to change:

    • Important_brokerSLTPSetOnOrderSend - set to true if broker requires SL to be set on Order Send (can also be set in CONFIGU button | Options), e.g. some European brokers require this, where classic ECN brokers require this to be false (default)
    • Main_confirm* - set to false to turn off confirmation dialogs on trade close click, for example
    • Main_selection* - change what is shown in the various selection lists
    • Main_panelShowSingleLotSetting - set to true to show single lots box on panel
    • Gen_forcePointToPipDivider - set to 100 if trading indices so 1 pip is 1 basis point for most brokers (can also be set in CONFIG button | Advanced)
    • Color_* - change color of the various lines
    • Style_line* - change style of the various lines
    • Gen_color* - change color of other items




    Reviews 90
    Javier Herrera
    448
    Javier Herrera 2026.07.13 16:41 
     

    Este panel es maravilloso, todavía tengo mucho jugo que sacarle. Gracias totales por compartir.

    infinite1
    14
    infinite1 2026.01.13 19:26 
     

    Thank you for this convenient panel. But the colors of stop line and target line and their numbers are hard to see as I use bright background. Would you please add the option to choose the colors of them ? At least bright set and dark set.

    TosinFxTrade
    24
    TosinFxTrade 2025.09.05 00:35 
     

    Amazing product and definitely worth the upgrade if you have the spare cash

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    Filter:
    Javier Herrera
    448
    Javier Herrera 2026.07.13 16:41 
     

    Este panel es maravilloso, todavía tengo mucho jugo que sacarle. Gracias totales por compartir.

    infinite1
    14
    infinite1 2026.01.13 19:26 
     

    Thank you for this convenient panel. But the colors of stop line and target line and their numbers are hard to see as I use bright background. Would you please add the option to choose the colors of them ? At least bright set and dark set.

    Runwise Limited
    70283
    Reply from developer Mark Mather 2026.01.13 21:20
    Yes there are some Color_* EA inputs you can use
    Casiodoro
    36
    Casiodoro 2026.01.01 17:28 
     

    Por mi dificultad con el inglés estoy configurando y probando poco a poco sus herramientas y me estan funcionando bien. Creo que es un buen producto gratuito que esta respondiendo a mis expectativas. Tiene muchas opciones de configuración para aprovecharlo al 100%. Espero sacarle más partido pronto y disfrutarlo

    Runwise Limited
    70283
    Reply from developer Mark Mather 2026.01.07 12:28
    Thank you for your review. Do get in touch if there is something your stuck on. There are indeed quite a few configuration options, but each one exists for a clear purpose and supports effective live trading.
    peterb2
    14
    peterb2 2025.11.14 17:20 
     

    Sorry it freezes up and I have to remove it or something similar. Using MT5 Client Terminal Version 5.00 build 5370 from 17 Oct 2025. I tried the free version.

    Runwise Limited
    70283
    Reply from developer Mark Mather 2025.11.14 17:47
    Shame you didn't message us about this. We've got a few things you try if you get in touch, e.g try on a blank chart in case an indicator you have is (say) deleting objects on the chart like our panel that causes problems.
    kazuhide777
    24
    kazuhide777 2025.09.23 09:24 
     

    残念ながらインストールできませんでした。

    Runwise Limited
    70283
    Reply from developer Mark Mather 2026.01.07 12:29
    Your review says "Unfortunately I was unable to install it." Shame you didn't message us about this. Try installing directly from the Market tab in the MetaTrader platform - the download links on the mql5.com website are notriously problematic. Note, as developers we have no direct control over the mql5.com install mechanism, as it is managed by MetaQuotes/mql5.com.
    TosinFxTrade
    24
    TosinFxTrade 2025.09.05 00:35 
     

    Amazing product and definitely worth the upgrade if you have the spare cash

    jcpnc
    24
    jcpnc 2025.07.02 13:23 
     

    I noticed that when calculating tp (rrr), the spread value is considered.Ex: (rrr=3) tp=3x(sl+spread). Thanks

    You are absolutely right, the spread is part of the risk but it is not paid 3x so I found it strange that the calculation is not Ex: (rrr=3) tp=(3xsl)+spread. Thanks for the excellent EA and unparalleled support.

    Runwise Limited
    70283
    Reply from developer Mark Mather 2025.07.04 13:35
    If risk reward ratio is 3 then a win needs to be 3 times bigger than a loss, i.e. what was risked. So, as risk=SL + spread then TP should be the 3*(SL + spread) that we use. Note, we also add spread to TP, as will need to pay spread on winning trade as well. However, it's all configurable, e.g. you can set EA input Obscure_addSpreadToSLWhenDeterminingRisk to false not to add spread to SL for risk, but then don't expect a win to be 3 times bigger than a loss for rrr=3.
    Benjamin Afedzie
    4086
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 18:55 
     

    works for me

    amutzig
    36
    amutzig 2025.03.26 13:40 
     

    Fantastic EA with loads of functionality. And it's free!!! Thank you

    akshaygb
    29
    akshaygb 2025.01.13 13:47 
     

    Great Product

    1shot
    14
    1shot 2025.01.13 10:37 
     

    Works great on my MT4 but unfortunately I can not make it work on my MT5, no smiling face! Even though Algo trading is on and setting are to allow DLL imports etc. Could you please help?

    Runwise Limited
    70283
    Reply from developer Mark Mather 2025.01.13 10:55
    Sure, please email support@runwisefx.com or DM us
    Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
    4222
    Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2024.12.28 17:02 
     

    Thank you very much for the EA, I have a question, when I use trailing stop with a defined number of points it is kept hidden from the broker?

    Runwise Limited
    70283
    Reply from developer Mark Mather 2024.12.28 18:37
    Yes if you set EA input Main_brokerStopLossMoveWithHidden to false. Otherwise, broker stop loss will be moved with hidden level. Thanks for the review.
    Luis Neto
    380
    Luis Neto 2024.11.18 15:13 
     

    Perfect until now.

    Runwise Limited
    70283
    Reply from developer Mark Mather 2024.12.08 10:38
    Thank you for the review. When say 'until now' do you mean 'so far', or have you hit a problem? Even though it's a free product, very happy to help if you've hit an issue - do get in touch if need be.
    [Deleted] 2024.07.02 03:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    aljinaahi
    56
    aljinaahi 2024.05.29 12:52 
     

    Despite my high rating for it, I still have difficulty using it and I only used pending orders

    Runwise Limited
    70283
    Reply from developer Mark Mather 2024.05.29 13:51
    Do get in touch if having trouble. Even though it's a free product, still happy to provide support. Indeed, folk have told us we offer better support for a free product than other developers do for their paid products. You can DM us or email us at support@runwisefx.com
    AaravDahal
    69
    AaravDahal 2024.05.17 09:56 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Grigory Mankov
    215
    Grigory Mankov 2024.05.11 10:18 
     

    Perfect

    Antonio Mazzilli
    60
    Antonio Mazzilli 2024.05.08 12:50 
     

    ottimo expert grazie mille

    5513462
    24
    5513462 2024.04.25 21:18 
     

    Excellent order entry tool! Just what I needed.

    Seth Tetteh
    2725
    Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:42 
     

    cool

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