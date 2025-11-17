Line Chart Signals PRO
- Utilities
- Ivar Uibukant
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Line Chart PRO EA is a versatile signal alert tool that displays customizable signal lines directly on your chart. Simply move and position these lines anywhere on the chart to set your desired price levels. When price touches or crosses your positioned lines, you'll receive instant popup alerts, keeping you informed of important market movements without constant chart monitoring. Perfect for traders who want flexible, visual signal management with real-time notifications.