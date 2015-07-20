Order Symbols Based On Indicator Value plus Alert

Allows symbols/currency pairs to be ordered based on a configured indicator, with the best performing symbols shown at the top. This helps you to select the symbol with better prospects from a given list of symbols. Can optionally alert when a symbol moves into the top two (configurable). Also shown is the number of pips that the symbol has moved in its current direction, allowing you to tell if you've 'missed the boat'. Further, a graph is shown, per symbol, of the indicator value over time allowing you to spot trends or see if the value was higher earlier. Multiple timeframes can be also shown to give the complete picture.

All information is displayed on chart with an interactive control panel.

The indicator is also compatible with our Strategy Automator EA, which can alert/trade when your trading rules match. By incorporating this indicator, the EA will only alert/trade if the symbol is in the top three, for example.





Input Properties