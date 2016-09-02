RunwiseFX Panel plus Configurable Automation

3.67

The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, take profit, pending orders, trailing stop loss, trade logging, etc. Multiple accounts are also supported.

Features

  • Automates trading rules, read from a text file - we are happy to help you put this file together
  • Rules can perform a variety actions including alerting, opening/closing trades, setting pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit, push notifications, taking screenshots and more
  • Rules can be based on custom indicator values, on multiple timeframes, plus a variety of other information from MetaTrader, e.g. price action
  • Rules can be interactive with on-chart controls, e.g. tick box to enable/disable rule, text/selection box to input values, buttons to perform set action on click
  • Fully compatible with the strategy tester and optimizer - use it to optimize your strategy, auto trying different values for key items
  • Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk or fixed amount
  • Can be used in manual mode with one-click trading, semi-automatic, or fully automatic
  • News events and taking action on news events
  • Hidden (stealth) stop loss, take profit and pending orders
  • Stop loss, take profit and pending lines can be positioned manually on the chart
  • Hidden pending lines can be set to alert or open a trade and based on candle close price, can be set with expiry
  • Automatic stop loss - using either our own professional grade indicator or other optional methods
  • Automatic take profit based on risk reward ratios
  • Trailing stop loss, which can be triggered when target profit reached
  • Sets broker stop loss / take profit but further away than hidden/actual
  • Scale in and out of trades, plus automatic scale-in when price reached
  • Set trading hours
  • Robust error handling, checking spread, etc., required for live accounts
  • Logs order execution time, slippage and profit, in a spreadsheet compatible CSV file
  • Supports hedging (for retail hedging account types) and FIFO rule
  • Automatic screenshots when trades are opened (optional)
  • Includes indicators providing multiple timeframe trend, support, resistance, pivots, average daily range (or average true range - configurable), current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes
  • Includes supplied rules for trend based entry/exit, stop loss reverse, close all trades button
  • Growing library of ready-made rules that can downloaded direct from EA, e.g. rule to auto close trade just before high impact news event
  • Multiple accounts are supported - where actions on a master account can be replicated to one or more slave accounts


Usage

Please see our product manual in pdf format. Also see video below.

Note, when using the strategy tester, a test needs to be running at least at normal market speed for the buttons and tick boxes to work. Alerts are shown in the Journal tab. A limitation of the strategy tester is that weekly and monthly pivot lines cannot be calculated/shown.


Reviews 3
wonderbro
243
wonderbro 2018.02.06 10:35 
 

Product is really good. Lots of options/variables/settings you can change. This obviously comes with a learning curve but support in all forms is accessible. Support from the dev is also very fast.

They also seem to be working on this constantly which makes this ea a great buy.

If you have some system in mind of how to trade you can probably set it up with this ea and let it run smoothly. I trade semi-automatically and am very satisfied.

low_risk_found
89
low_risk_found 2016.12.28 15:17 
 

Great product. The customer support is also very good.

The EA have so many options Which in a first touch can make you an dizziness, however after a few hours with it, handling is quite easy.

Also this EA have an open window to make special rules for full or semi atomatyzation, so there is an capabilities personalize this robot it specific needs.

Extremly good job. There is nothing undoable for programmers from RunwiseFX

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The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Utilities
TradePad is a tool for both manual and algorithmic trading. We present you a simple solution for fast trading operations and control of positions on several trading instruments. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester! Trial version of the application for a demo account and a description of all the tools The application interface is adapted for high-resolution monitors, simple and intuitive. For comfortable work, the trader is offered the following set of tools: A hot ke
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about t
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RunwiseFX Heikin Ashi with Alert
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RunwiseFX Trend Strength
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The indicator displays trend strength, including showing the transition from buy to sell and visa versa. It is ideal for trend following strategies and also highlights possible reversals/flattening trend with a yellow X on the indicator window. By default, the indicator does not repaint/flicker, however, there is an option to calculate on the live candle but even then the indicator will not repaint unduly. The indicator can also be used for exit. Usage Enter long/buy trade when the indicator tr
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Allows multiple indicators to be combined into a single indicator, both visually and in terms of an alert. Indicators can include standard indicators, e.g. RSI, CCI, etc., and also Custom Indicators, even those purchased through Market, or where just have the ex4 file. An early alert is provided, say when 4 out 5 indicators have lined up, and a confirmed alert when all are in agreement. A‌lso features a statistics panel reporting the success of the combined indicator by examining the current cha
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Displays multiple indicators, across multiple timeframes and symbols to give a comprehensive overview of the market. Uniquely, the indicators are configurable and can include custom indicators, even those where you just have the ex4 file or those purchased from Market. Standard indicators can also be selected, the default being ADX, CCI, market price above/below Moving Average (MA), Moving Average Cross (MAX), MACD, Momentum (MOM), OsMA, RSI, Parabolic SAR, William's Percentage Range (WPR). Use
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4.8 (5)
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Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Currency Map and Strength by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
Indicators
The first currency based indicator to draw a distinction between map and strength. The map shows the currencies in terms of oversold/overbought levels and gives the direction of travel. The currency strength calculates and shows the strength of that move. Alerts are included for changes in currency direction on the map (confirmed over two bars) and also when the strength reached the appropriate level.  The currency map is useful for finding currency pairs to trade and in which direction. Look fo
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Runwise Limited
5 (2)
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The indicator displays a matrix of indicators across multiple timeframes with a sum total and optional alert. Custom indicators can also be added to the matrix, in a highly configurable way. The alert threshold can be set to say what percentage of indicators need to be in agreement for an alert to happen. The alerts can turned on/off via on chart tick boxes and can be set to notify to mobile or sent to email, in addition to pop-up. The product offers a great way to create an alert when multiple
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Runwise Limited
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Shows whether market is trending or not, to what extent, which direction, and if the trend is increasing. The indicator is very useful for trend following strategies, where it can filter out flat/choppy markets. The indicator can also alert when the market transitions from being flat to trending, which can serve as a great trade entry point. The alert is controllable directly from the chart, via a tick box. Also, the product includes bonus indicators of the current spread and ask/bid prices in l
Indicator Combine Merge MT5 by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
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Allows multiple indicators to be combined into a single indicator, both visually and in terms of an alert. Indicators can include standard indicators, e.g. RSI, CCI, etc., and also Custom Indicators, even those purchased through Market, or where just have the ex4 file. An early alert is provided, say when 4 out 5 indicators have lined up, and a confirmed alert when all are in agreement. A‌lso features a statistics panel reporting the success of the combined indicator by examining the current cha
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5 (1)
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Displays multiple indicators, across multiple timeframes and symbols to give a comprehensive overview of the market. Uniquely, the indicators are configurable and can include custom indicators, even those where you just have the ex4 file or those purchased from Market. Standard indicators can also be selected, the default being ADX, CCI, market price above/below Moving Average (MA), Moving Average Cross (MAX), MACD, Momentum (MOM), OsMA, RSI, Parabolic SAR, William's Percentage Range (WPR). Use
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
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Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Currency Map and Strength MT5 by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
Indicators
The first currency based indicator to draw a distinction between map and strength. The map shows the currencies in terms of oversold/overbought levels and gives the direction of travel. The currency strength calculates and shows the strength of that move. Alerts are included for changes in currency direction on the map (confirmed over two bars) and also when the strength reached the appropriate level.  The currency map is useful for finding currency pairs to trade and in which direction. Look fo
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Faisal Javed
803
Faisal Javed 2018.10.16 19:01 
 

While prouduct itself is good it is useless if you want to open lets even 7-8 EAs on different charts with different settings. It eats up your computer resoursces. I use Intel i7 processor with gaming motherboard and 32 gb ram but as soon as I have 7-8 copies of this EA setup processor usage goes from around 20 to 100. crazy. its a shame that seller would not help much in sorting it this issue. I have bought all of this seller MT5 products but kind of disappointed.

Runwise Limited
70376
Reply from developer Mark Mather 2020.11.10 18:22
We've since fixed the EA for this as it was caused by lots of objects on the chart. Please try again.
wonderbro
243
wonderbro 2018.02.06 10:35 
 

Product is really good. Lots of options/variables/settings you can change. This obviously comes with a learning curve but support in all forms is accessible. Support from the dev is also very fast.

They also seem to be working on this constantly which makes this ea a great buy.

If you have some system in mind of how to trade you can probably set it up with this ea and let it run smoothly. I trade semi-automatically and am very satisfied.

low_risk_found
89
low_risk_found 2016.12.28 15:17 
 

Great product. The customer support is also very good.

The EA have so many options Which in a first touch can make you an dizziness, however after a few hours with it, handling is quite easy.

Also this EA have an open window to make special rules for full or semi atomatyzation, so there is an capabilities personalize this robot it specific needs.

Extremly good job. There is nothing undoable for programmers from RunwiseFX

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