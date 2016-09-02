RunwiseFX Panel plus Configurable Automation
- Utilities
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- Version: 11.2
- Updated: 17 June 2026
- Activations: 5
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, take profit, pending orders, trailing stop loss, trade logging, etc. Multiple accounts are also supported.
Features
- Automates trading rules, read from a text file - we are happy to help you put this file together
- Rules can perform a variety actions including alerting, opening/closing trades, setting pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit, push notifications, taking screenshots and more
- Rules can be based on custom indicator values, on multiple timeframes, plus a variety of other information from MetaTrader, e.g. price action
- Rules can be interactive with on-chart controls, e.g. tick box to enable/disable rule, text/selection box to input values, buttons to perform set action on click
- Fully compatible with the strategy tester and optimizer - use it to optimize your strategy, auto trying different values for key items
- Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk or fixed amount
- Can be used in manual mode with one-click trading, semi-automatic, or fully automatic
- News events and taking action on news events
- Hidden (stealth) stop loss, take profit and pending orders
- Stop loss, take profit and pending lines can be positioned manually on the chart
- Hidden pending lines can be set to alert or open a trade and based on candle close price, can be set with expiry
- Automatic stop loss - using either our own professional grade indicator or other optional methods
- Automatic take profit based on risk reward ratios
- Trailing stop loss, which can be triggered when target profit reached
- Sets broker stop loss / take profit but further away than hidden/actual
- Scale in and out of trades, plus automatic scale-in when price reached
- Set trading hours
- Robust error handling, checking spread, etc., required for live accounts
- Logs order execution time, slippage and profit, in a spreadsheet compatible CSV file
- Supports hedging (for retail hedging account types) and FIFO rule
- Automatic screenshots when trades are opened (optional)
- Includes indicators providing multiple timeframe trend, support, resistance, pivots, average daily range (or average true range - configurable), current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes
- Includes supplied rules for trend based entry/exit, stop loss reverse, close all trades button
- Growing library of ready-made rules that can downloaded direct from EA, e.g. rule to auto close trade just before high impact news event
- Multiple accounts are supported - where actions on a master account can be replicated to one or more slave accounts
Usage
Please see our product manual in pdf format. Also see video below.
Note, when using the strategy tester, a test needs to be running at least at normal market speed for the buttons and tick boxes to work. Alerts are shown in the Journal tab. A limitation of the strategy tester is that weekly and monthly pivot lines cannot be calculated/shown.
Product is really good. Lots of options/variables/settings you can change. This obviously comes with a learning curve but support in all forms is accessible. Support from the dev is also very fast.
They also seem to be working on this constantly which makes this ea a great buy.
If you have some system in mind of how to trade you can probably set it up with this ea and let it run smoothly. I trade semi-automatically and am very satisfied.