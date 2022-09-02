Currency Map and Strength by RunwiseFX

The first currency based indicator to draw a distinction between map and strength. The map shows the currencies in terms of oversold/overbought levels and gives the direction of travel. The currency strength calculates and shows the strength of that move. Alerts are included for changes in currency direction on the map (confirmed over two bars) and also when the strength reached the appropriate level. 

The currency map is useful for finding currency pairs to trade and in which direction. Look for currencies that have recently changed direction and then pair with currency going in opposite direction. The currency strength is best added to individual charts and calculates the net strength, which should be over the recommended value of 25. 

The indicator is calculated by looking at all 28 currency pairs. As the information comes from multiple sources it is much harder to be manipulated by market makers and gives a truer reflection of the market.

The indicator is compatible with our free Windows app which can show the information in pop-up windows that can be positioned on different displays and generally easier to read. See product video.

Usage

Add the currency map with Display_Mode input set to the default of 'Map - All Currencies'. Each currency is colored differently and a panel at the side shows which. Look for changes in direction and pair with the best currency that is moving opposite. Favour trading on currency pairs that have at least one major currency, such as EUR, USD or GBP, as will give a better spread are generally bigger movement. You only need one currency map per time frame you wish to trade. The chart symbol doesn't matter - just the chart period. 

For the currency strength, add this to each symbol you wish to trade by setting the Display_Mode input to 'Strength - Chart Currencies'. This displays chart's base and counter currencies, colored cyan and magenta, respectively. The histogram shows the gap between the currencies, which gives the overall strength. The histogram is colored green of buy and red for sell. Trade when histogram goes above 25. By default you will get an alert when a symbol reaches that level. 

Trade when the map looks good and currency strength has confirmed. 

Also see product video.


Tips 

  1. You can use Display_Mode input set to 'Map - Chart Currencies' to add the map to individual charts, i.e. just for the base and counter currencies of the chart's symbol. In this case, the histogram will show the overall slope of the two lines, which should be moving in opposite directions. Again green is used to signify buy and red for sell. This will allow you make sure the map agrees with the currency strength. 
  2. For the currency map, look for change of direction in at least one currency that happened from the overbought/oversold (75/25) area. 
  3. Remember, avoid trading obscure currency pairs like NZDCHF. If the map shows those are the currencies that are moving then stay away or try a different time frame. 
  4. Never trade currencies that are moving together, i.e. in same direction on the map.


Note, when first add indicator to chart then may take 10-30 seconds to stabilize as will be getting information of all 28 currency pairs. After that only live candle will repaint. By default we alert on the closed candle values, controlled by input Alerts_Shift.


Inputs

  • Display_Mode - what to show, i.e. map or strength and if all currencies or just chart
  • Display_Panel - set to false to turn panel off - can be used EAs when just capturing color buffer values
  • Display_Panel_Shift - set to 1 for panel to show closed candle values, 0 is live candle
  • Max_History_Bars - bars to calculate
  • Alerts_* - used to control alerts on/off and levels
  • Send_Bars_To_App - bars to send to our Windows app
  • Show_Histogram_Always - if true will display histogram for chart even if showing all currencies
  • Box_* - can be used to change location of panel
  • Gen_fontSize - font size of panel
  • Gen_scaleX, Gen_scaleY - can set to 2.5 (say) for Retina/4K displays


































































































































































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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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5 (1)
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Runwise Limited
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