Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5

5

Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-ups, without any programming. The real-time statistics works much faster than MetaTrader's Strategy Tester and the optimization makes light work of getting the right SL/TP and indicator inputs.

Note, Strategy Builder can be used to properly test indicators in Market before purchase and convert them into an EA and tune them further after purchase and combine with others.

Main features for each of the four parts of the product are:

1. TRADE PANEL: Hidden/virtual stop loss. Various auto SL calculation methods supported or fixed pips. Lot size calculation with risk/money management. TP based on risk/reward ratio or pips. Partial closes and scale-in. One-click trading. Hidden pending orders. News events. Multi-account trade copying. Spread check. Trade logging, including execution time and slippage, so can keep eye on broker. Plus robust error handling. All of this great functionality is also used when trading automatically. 

2. INDICATOR AUTOMATION:  Easily capture and combine both standard and custom indicators into a single trade signal when in agreement. Can choose between being alerted (pop-up, email, mobile), automatic trade open or setting up pending orders. Can also auto exit when indicators change to opposite direction. Lots of other trading rules and filters can be downloaded from our library, e.g. avoid opening trade just before major news event, or checking price action. Also various exit rules, e.g. exit before major news or close of market on a Friday, exit all trades on equity target reached or button press, etc.

3. REAL-TIME STATISTICS:  The chart is examined to determine trade open/close to produce statistics calculated in real-time (few seconds). The stats show the profit and draw down of the current configuration, including the effect of indicators, SL/TP, trading hours, etc. The simulated trades are also shown on the chart with SL, open price, close price, profit, etc. If the product is running on multiple charts then a summary of the stats from those charts (other symbols/periods) can be displayed in a single table, ordered on profit for best performing symbol/period selection. Any configuration changes will be reflected in the stats and the change to profit/draw down will be shown. Can click a Revert button to go back to previous configuration if the change didn't help.

4. AUTO OPTIMIZER:  Will cycle through the various SL methods, TP, exit, trading hours and indicator inputs to see which give the best profit without increasing draw-down. Any improvement is automatically saved on a per symbol/period basis. Can also be set to run optimization automatically when the market is closed, e.g. over the weekend. This allows the strategy to be kept tuned to the best possible settings, as markets can evolve over time.

We also have a optional Windows GUI application that can connect with the EAs (on your local network), even on different accounts, for central control and configuration.

Please see the screenshots and video below to see all of this in action.

Note when trying demo version in Strategy Tester: Have test running at least at market speed so buttons and other GUI controls work. 


Usage

Please see our product manual in pdf format. Also see video below.


Reviews 2
Darius Liss
785
Darius Liss 2024.08.16 21:42 
 

You get a professional tool for creating your own trading systems. The number of existing indicators and filters in the library is almost limitless. You can create an EA that implements your trading ideas. I don't use any other EAs anymore. The support is also fast and reliable.

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5 (1)
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Yong Tan
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Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
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Go Depth of Market   This product helps to watch the order book in a easily and friendly way, helping traders to take decisions that are more consistent with the timing of the market. Parameters: Activating EA (robot) mode   if you leave true it will become a robot, if you leave false it will become an indicator. Initial volume  VolumeDynamic   if you leave it enabled will be automatic batch Proportion:   Example: If you put 500 every 500 $ it will open a lot of 1.0 Takeprofit Stoploss Daily pr
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1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
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Darius Liss
785
Darius Liss 2024.08.16 21:42 
 

You get a professional tool for creating your own trading systems. The number of existing indicators and filters in the library is almost limitless. You can create an EA that implements your trading ideas. I don't use any other EAs anymore. The support is also fast and reliable.

Emmanuel Monday Inyang
1624
Emmanuel Monday Inyang 2023.06.21 07:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Runwise Limited
70384
Reply from developer Mark Mather 2023.06.21 11:12
You'll first need to get the system to display TP button on the panel via CONFIG | Display | Panel Items and tick 'SL / TP'. Then should see Master tick box at the top TP button pop-up to right of where it says 'Edit Hidden Take Profit for ...'. Note, recommend sending us a private message or emailing support@runwisefx.com if still having trouble, as we can't attach images to review replies, etc.
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