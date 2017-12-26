Configurable Dashboard Pro by RunwiseFX MT5

5

Displays multiple indicators, across multiple timeframes and symbols to give a comprehensive overview of the market. Uniquely, the indicators are configurable and can include custom indicators, even those where you just have the ex4 file or those purchased from Market. Standard indicators can also be selected, the default being ADX, CCI, market price above/below Moving Average (MA), Moving Average Cross (MAX), MACD, Momentum (MOM), OsMA, RSI, Parabolic SAR, William's Percentage Range (WPR). Use [+] button to expand symbol and see readings of each configured indicator.

The product will also alert when selected timeframes change direction, which can take place when only multiple timeframes are in agreement. The last alert direction is shown with number of pips moved since the alert. The Average Daily Range (ADR) is also shown, so can tell if symbol is 'done for the day'. Optionally, can also display the number of pips moved since the timeframe changed direction.

The dashboard shows solid arrows if all indicators are in agreement (depending on Important_alertThresholdPercentage input) or hollow arrows if majority.

The properties of the standard indicators can be changed via the indicator inputs and a wide variety custom indicators are supported.

Notes when using strategy tester: Alerts will appear in the Journal tab. Indicators on the weekly and monthly timeframes may not be calculated.


Inputs

  • Important_alertThresholdPercentage - Threshold at which alert will happen and solid arrows will be shown, e.g. if set to 75 would mean 75% of indicators would need to agree
  • Important_alertOnlyWhenAllSelectedMatch - If true, then will only alert if all the selected timeframes are in agreement.
  • Important_defaultAlerts - Set to 1 if alert should be on by default. Values are comma separated for each timeframe.
  • Important_periodsToShow - Periods (timeframes) to show. Values are comma separated.
  • Important_symbol - Symbol to show information for, comma separated. Can also specify currencies.
  • Important_symbol2 - Additional symbols.
  • Important_symbolsExclude - Will exclude symbols that contains any of the items, e.g. exotic currencies.
  • CustomN_indicatorName - Custom indicator name as appears in Indicators folder in your MetaTrader Data Folder.
  • CustomN_indicatorDisplayAs - Indicator name to display as in the dashboard. If left blank then will truncated CustomN_indicatorName.
  • CustomN_indicatorProperties - Indicator properties. Should be comma separated in the order they appear in the indicator. Boolean type inputs should be set as 0 or 1 and text inputs should be enclosed in double quotes. If left blank then the default indicator properties will be used.
  • CustomN_colorIndex - Color index of the indicator to show in matrix. Can be comma separated if buy and sell indexes need to be supplied.
  • CustomN_shift - Candle shift to use for indicator capture, where 0 is live candle and 1 is most recently closed candle.
  • CustomN_midPoint - Mid point to be used if only one color index is supplied and gives the indicator value that represents the transition from buy to sell.
  • CustomN_nullValue - Null value to be used to decide if the indicator value should be ignored / regarded as not present. AUTO is EMPTY_VALUE or 0.
  • CustomN_captureMethod - Controls how the indicator value should be interpreted (see video for examples)
  • Include_* - Allows the standard indicators to be turned on/off, in terms of being in the dashboard and contributing to the alert.
  • Box_* - Allows the position of the matrix to be changed.
  • Property_* - Allows the properties of the standard indicators to be changed, e.g. period of moving average.
  • Gen_alert* - Allows the alert to be sent to mobile / email.
Note, further details for setting inputs can be found in the manual - see Comments tab.


Reviews 2
eemoilig
710
eemoilig 2021.09.08 16:45 
 

Thank you Mark. I have searched a long time for a customisable multiframe alignment dashboard. I have been able to configure my own strategy with your dashboard within a day and produced excellent results. Well written software which is low in CPU usage. Keep up the good work. Thanks Andrew

P.S Mark also helped with the MT4 version when I realised I couldn't use some of my MT4 indicators in MT5.

Recommended products
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Indicators
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicators
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Crypto Zeus Dual Core Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
CRYPTO ZEUS DUAL-CORE PROTOCOL  Advanced Crypto Matrix: Supertrend AI + External Sync Module - [NEW] 24/7 Crypto Unlock: The EA now fully supports weekend trading by auto-detecting Crypto assets. - [NEW] Continuous Trend Rider: Re-enters trades continuously on pullbacks if the macro-trend remains strong, maximizing profit on long runs. - [NEW] Ghost Trailing Stop: Added a virtual trailing stop to fully ride breakouts instead of exiting at fixed Fibo targets. - [NEW] Preset System: Added a buil
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Indicators
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
DYJ TradingView
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Indicators
DYJ TRADINGVIEW is a multi indicator rating system, using the rating signals counts and analysis tools to find entry opportunities in global markets DYJ TRADINGVIEW has 10 built-in indicators for market analysis. Indicator-based analysis is used by many traders to help them make decisions on what trades to take and where to enter and exit them.  We use several different types that can complement each other well. Use us to follow your market, You can find more accurate transactions. The trend ind
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
WBS SMC m5 Without Repaint
Widya Kautsari
Indicators
WBS SMC Without Repaint – Ultimate XAUUSD Scalping Engine (M5 Timeframe) Take your Gold trading to the institutional level with "WBS SMC Without Repaint", a highly advanced premium indicator engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe.  Built upon the core pillars of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) combined with precise algorithmic candle pattern recognition, this tool identifies high-probability institutional footprints in real-time. Best of all: 100% ABSOLUTELY
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Tethys Pullback Compass
Guad Bibar
Indicators
Tethys Pullback Compass – Non-Repainting Pullback Signals for MT5 Tethys Pullback Compass is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify potential bullish and bearish trend-continuation setups after a pullback . Instead of chasing extended moves, Tethys waits for price to retrace and evaluates multiple conditions before displaying a signal. Trend → Pullback → Confirmation → Signal 100% Non-Repainting Closed-Bar Signals Signals are confirmed only after the candle has closed. Once a signal is co
Royal Wave Pro M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
JTC Smart Gold Indicator
Moses Adjaklo
Indicators
JTC Smart Gold Indicator is a professional trading indicator designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) 5-minute timeframe on MetaTrader 5. It focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities during the New York session while helping traders maintain a disciplined and structured trading approach. Unlike indicators that generate excessive signals, JTC is designed to prioritise quality over quantity, typically highlighting a small number of carefully selected opportunities during active
Fibonacci Sniper XAUUSD
Luis Paulo de Oliveira
Indicators
GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 Description GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator specially developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. The indicator uses Fibonacci retracements combined with trend analysis, volatility filters, candle rejection patterns, and market strength confirmation to identify high-probability entry opportunities. The system automatically detects retracement zones between the 38.2, 50, and 61.8 Fibonacci levels, which are commonly considered instit
Rejection Velocity Echo
Nicholas Ndegwa
Indicators
RVE Echo Indicator MT5 — Rejection Velocity Echo RVE Echo Indicator is a custom MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to detect abnormal price rejection, sharp velocity changes, and possible reversal zones in the market. RVE stands for Rejection Velocity Echo . The indicator studies how strongly price moves compared to its recent rejection behavior, then highlights moments where the current price movement appears unusually aggressive. This can help traders identify possible exhaustion, rejec
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Advanced Fibonacci Golden Zone Indicator
Teboho Patrick Letanta
Indicators
Advanced Fibonacci Golden Zone Advanced Fibonacci Golden Zone is a professional smart-structure Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify high-probability retracement zones, market structure shifts, and confirmation-based entries. The indicator automatically detects bullish and bearish impulse legs, draws Fibonacci retracement levels, highlights the Golden Zone area, and provides confirmation signals based on price action and higher timeframe market bias. It is suita
Smart Arrow Indicator
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Smart Arrow Indicator — Multi-Factor Signal Engine for MT5 Smart Arrow Indicator is a professional analytical tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify potential trend reversal zones and momentum-based entry points. The indicator combines classical trend analysis, oscillator logic (overbought/oversold conditions), and Price Action candlestick patterns to deliver clear, high-quality visual signals directly on the chart. The algorithm is built on a triple-filter system , ensur
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
Boom kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe . Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade. With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits. Why Traders Choose
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator. When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one t
Easy Short
Yong Kun Chen
Indicators
【Indicator Name】—— Multi-Timeframe Short Signal Indicator Core Function This indicator focuses on capturing downward market movements. When a short signal is detected, a   blue downward arrow   appears on the chart, indicating a potential short entry opportunity. Product Features   Clear Signal : A blue downward arrow appears for short signals — no complex interpretation needed ️   Multi-Timeframe Compatible : Supports all timeframes (M1/M5/M15/M30/H1/H4/D1/W1/MN) — one indicator adapts to
HTF Candle POC
Nhat Vy Vu
Indicators
C88 Projected Candle See the Bigger Picture Before the Candle Closes C88 Projected Candle is a professional market visualization indicator that projects the current higher timeframe candle directly onto your active chart. It helps traders understand the evolving market structure without constantly switching between timeframes. Whether you trade Price Action, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Volume Profile, this indicator provides a cleaner and more intuitive way to read market context. Key Fe
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.8 (158)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (6)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
More from author
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
4.7 (69)
Utilities
Fully functional manual trade panel with lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), auto SL/TP and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit based on risk reward ratio
FREE
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (6)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.86 (36)
Utilities
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
RunwiseFX Heikin Ashi with Alert
Runwise Limited
Indicators
Description Shows Heikin-Ashi candles (often misspelled Heiken-Ashi) on the chart and can alert when candles change color. The alert is useful for both entry and exit. The number of candles of the new color before an alert is raised can be set. The alert can be controlled interactively, directly from the chart. Also includes bonus indicators of current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes. Usage Heikin-Ashi candles give a much better insight to the underlying tre
RunwiseFX Support Resistance Pivot with Alert
Runwise Limited
Indicators
Description The product draws lines on the chart to show daily support, resistance and pivot plus weekly and monthly pivot. An alert can be set when the price reaches one of the lines or the price closes above/below it. This can be useful for both entry and exit. The alerts can be controlled interactively directly from the chart. The product also includes bonus indicators of Average Daily Range (or Average True Range - configurable), current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded a
RunwiseFX Market Trending plus Alert
Runwise Limited
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Description Shows whether market is trending or not, to what extent, which direction, and if the trend is increasing. The indicator is very useful for trend following strategies. The indicator can also alert when the market transitions from being flat to trending, which can serve as a great entry point. The alert is controllable directly from the chart, with an on-chart tick box to enable the alert. Also includes bonus indicators of current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as
RunwiseFX Intelligent Binary Options EA
Runwise Limited
Utilities
Provides the simplicity of binary options but addresses the shortcomings of regular binary options, namely: Poor risk reward ratio, fixed duration trades, poor broker choice, poor indicators/alerts, no hidden (stealth) stop loss/take profit, etc. Features 1 to 1 risk reward ratio, calculated automatically (configurable) Manual (with alert) or automatic trade entry (on alert conditions) Lot size calculation (money management) - based on % of account to risk or fixed amount Compact interactive on
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
Utilities
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Order Symbols Based On Indicator Value plus Alert
Runwise Limited
5 (2)
Indicators
Allows symbols/currency pairs to be ordered based on a configured indicator, with the best performing symbols shown at the top. This helps you to select the symbol with better prospects from a given list of symbols. Can optionally alert when a symbol moves into the top two (configurable). Also shown is the number of pips that the symbol has moved in its current direction, allowing you to tell if you've 'missed the boat'. Further, a graph is shown, per symbol, of the indicator value over time all
RunwiseFX Trend Strength
Runwise Limited
Indicators
The indicator displays trend strength, including showing the transition from buy to sell and visa versa. It is ideal for trend following strategies and also highlights possible reversals/flattening trend with a yellow X on the indicator window. By default, the indicator does not repaint/flicker, however, there is an option to calculate on the live candle but even then the indicator will not repaint unduly. The indicator can also be used for exit. Usage Enter long/buy trade when the indicator tr
RunwiseFX Multiple Indicator Matrix with Alert
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Indicators
The indicator displays a matrix of indicators across multiple timeframes with a sum total and optional alert. Custom indicators can also be added to the matrix, in a highly configurable way. The alert threshold can be set to say what percentage of indicators need to be in agreement for an alert to happen. The alerts can turned on/off via on chart tick boxes and can be set to notify to mobile or sent to email, in addition to pop-up. The product offers a great way to create an alert when multiple
Indicator Combine Merge by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.92 (12)
Indicators
Allows multiple indicators to be combined into a single indicator, both visually and in terms of an alert. Indicators can include standard indicators, e.g. RSI, CCI, etc., and also Custom Indicators, even those purchased through Market, or where just have the ex4 file. An early alert is provided, say when 4 out 5 indicators have lined up, and a confirmed alert when all are in agreement. A‌lso features a statistics panel reporting the success of the combined indicator by examining the current cha
Configurable Dashboard Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (12)
Indicators
Displays multiple indicators, across multiple timeframes and symbols to give a comprehensive overview of the market. Uniquely, the indicators are configurable and can include custom indicators, even those where you just have the ex4 file or those purchased from Market. Standard indicators can also be selected, the default being ADX, CCI, market price above/below Moving Average (MA), Moving Average Cross (MAX), MACD, Momentum (MOM), OsMA, RSI, Parabolic SAR, William's Percentage Range (WPR). Use
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Currency Map and Strength by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
Indicators
The first currency based indicator to draw a distinction between map and strength. The map shows the currencies in terms of oversold/overbought levels and gives the direction of travel. The currency strength calculates and shows the strength of that move. Alerts are included for changes in currency direction on the map (confirmed over two bars) and also when the strength reached the appropriate level.  The currency map is useful for finding currency pairs to trade and in which direction. Look fo
RunwiseFX Panel plus Configurable Automation
Runwise Limited
3.67 (3)
Utilities
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Multiple Indicator Matrix with Alert by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays a matrix of indicators across multiple timeframes with a sum total and optional alert. Custom indicators can also be added to the matrix, in a highly configurable way. The alert threshold can be set to say what percentage of indicators need to be in agreement for an alert to happen. The alerts can turned on/off via on chart tick boxes and can be set to notify to mobile or sent to email, in addition to pop-up. The product offers a great way to create an alert when multiple
Market Trending plus Alert by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
Indicators
Shows whether market is trending or not, to what extent, which direction, and if the trend is increasing. The indicator is very useful for trend following strategies, where it can filter out flat/choppy markets. The indicator can also alert when the market transitions from being flat to trending, which can serve as a great trade entry point. The alert is controllable directly from the chart, via a tick box. Also, the product includes bonus indicators of the current spread and ask/bid prices in l
Indicator Combine Merge MT5 by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Indicators
Allows multiple indicators to be combined into a single indicator, both visually and in terms of an alert. Indicators can include standard indicators, e.g. RSI, CCI, etc., and also Custom Indicators, even those purchased through Market, or where just have the ex4 file. An early alert is provided, say when 4 out 5 indicators have lined up, and a confirmed alert when all are in agreement. A‌lso features a statistics panel reporting the success of the combined indicator by examining the current cha
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Currency Map and Strength MT5 by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
Indicators
The first currency based indicator to draw a distinction between map and strength. The map shows the currencies in terms of oversold/overbought levels and gives the direction of travel. The currency strength calculates and shows the strength of that move. Alerts are included for changes in currency direction on the map (confirmed over two bars) and also when the strength reached the appropriate level.  The currency map is useful for finding currency pairs to trade and in which direction. Look fo
Filter:
eemoilig
710
eemoilig 2021.09.08 16:45 
 

Thank you Mark. I have searched a long time for a customisable multiframe alignment dashboard. I have been able to configure my own strategy with your dashboard within a day and produced excellent results. Well written software which is low in CPU usage. Keep up the good work. Thanks Andrew

P.S Mark also helped with the MT4 version when I realised I couldn't use some of my MT4 indicators in MT5.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2020.06.17 14:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review