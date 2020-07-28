Auto SL TP

3.6

Number one rule to investing is to protect your capital. Never worry about trading without stop loss or take profit with Auto S/L T/P. Auto S/L T/P will automatically  add your preset default stop loss and take profit to any order on the chart it's installed. Be sure to enable auto trading in order for the EA to work.

Entering a trade on the go from your mobile is breeze with Auto S/L T/P running on the chart on your desktop. Just enter a trade and your default stop loss and take profit will be automatically added.

Please leave a rating or comment to let me know if this you find this EA helpful.

Reviews 7
jiujingzhishuo
14
jiujingzhishuo 2026.02.27 05:05 
 

Thank you!

Livio Yves Chathuant
998
Livio Yves Chathuant 2022.10.21 00:20 
 

a very good utility, it lacks the trailing stop and it will be perfect.

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:32 
 

So far so good.Thanks

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4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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jiujingzhishuo
14
jiujingzhishuo 2026.02.27 05:05 
 

Thank you!

mbabby1
34
mbabby1 2022.11.25 20:11 
 

horrible. i had 5 trades open on my account negative at the time I attached it to my chart. it closed them all and I lost a lot of money. pretty sure the positive reviews are fake. do not use

Livio Yves Chathuant
998
Livio Yves Chathuant 2022.10.21 00:20 
 

a very good utility, it lacks the trailing stop and it will be perfect.

Ronald Hutasuhut
18
Ronald Hutasuhut 2022.01.31 10:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ste Ber
33
Ste Ber 2021.09.02 13:28 
 

Bekomme den nicht zum Laufen.

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:32 
 

So far so good.Thanks

ekmql
194
ekmql 2021.06.26 20:15 
 

I did not know how to put it to work

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