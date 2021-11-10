NY Opening Pending EA forex
- Experts
- Francesco Fava
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 10 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This program works only on forex currencies, at New York Stock Exchange opening time (16:30) but opening time CAN BE SET as you want and automatically manage for each opening Trailing Stop Loss and BreakEven (if set). It is based on NY opening physiological movements of currencies quotes by putting pendants orders at defined (Gap) distance.
It has an automatic recovery system in case the first trade gone in loss. It is possible to decide which multiply factor to use for the recover, thus it is advisable to use 2x as default setting.
Please note that this product is not suitable for testing with Strategy Tester but results have to be checked in real time
Put the EA on an appropriate forex chart at timeframe M1. Activate the EA and set the following paramters:
(All price values differences are in points)
Size position................................................... size to open
MaxSlippage.................................................... max slippage to open
MultiFactorRecovery ......................................... recover multiply factor for 1st pos in loss
Gap ............................................................. inital price distance to put pendants
TP ............................................................... absolute take profit
SL ............................................................... absolute initial stop loss
Trailing ......................................................... true=trailing stop activated, false=deactivated
TrailingStop .................................................... initial trailing stop activation distance
TrailingStep .................................................... trailing distance for moving stop loss
PendingHourTime ............................................. NYSE opening hour (broker time)
PendingMinuteTime ........................................... NYSE opening minutes (broker time)
GraceMinutes .................................................. min.after remaining opposite pending removed
CloseAllPending ............................................... hour of day after all remaining pending removed
RecoveryType .................................................. based on Stop loss or on Trailing Gap
BreakEvenPoints .............................................. distance for profit order after put on breakeven
Magic ........................................................... magic number (use for each chart a different one)