NY Opening Pending EA forex

This program works only on forex currencies, at New York Stock Exchange opening time (16:30) but opening time CAN BE SET as you want and automatically manage for each opening Trailing Stop Loss and BreakEven (if set). It is based on NY opening physiological movements of currencies quotes by putting pendants orders at defined (Gap) distance.

It has an automatic recovery system in case the first trade gone in loss. It is possible to decide which multiply factor to use for the recover, thus it is advisable to use 2x as default setting.

Please note that this product is not suitable for testing with Strategy Tester but results have to be checked in real time

Put the EA on an appropriate forex chart at timeframe M1. Activate the EA and set the following paramters:

(All price values differences are in points)

Size position................................................... size to open

MaxSlippage.................................................... max slippage to open

MultiFactorRecovery ......................................... recover multiply factor for 1st pos in loss

Gap ............................................................. inital price distance to put pendants

TP ............................................................... absolute take profit

SL ............................................................... absolute initial stop loss

Trailing ......................................................... true=trailing stop activated, false=deactivated

TrailingStop .................................................... initial trailing stop activation distance

TrailingStep .................................................... trailing distance for moving stop loss

PendingHourTime ............................................. NYSE opening hour (broker time)

PendingMinuteTime ........................................... NYSE opening minutes (broker time)

GraceMinutes .................................................. min.after remaining opposite pending removed

CloseAllPending ............................................... hour of day after all remaining pending removed

RecoveryType .................................................. based on Stop loss or on Trailing Gap

BreakEvenPoints .............................................. distance for profit order after put on breakeven

Magic ........................................................... magic number (use for each chart a different one)







