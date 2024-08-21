DailyHighLow

5


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The DailyHighLow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) provides a sophisticated tool for tracking daily price movements. Designed for traders who need clear, actionable insights into market highs and lows, this indicator automatically plots trend lines based on the highest and lowest prices over a customizable number of days.

Key Features:

  • Trend Lines Customization: Define colors, line styles, and widths for both broken and unbroken trend lines to suit your trading preferences.
  • Dynamic Updates: Automatically adjusts trend lines based on the latest market data, including handling breaks with distinct visual markers.
  • Flexible Parameters: Choose the number of days to display trend lines, set the time period for stopping trend lines after a break, and customize the appearance of both high and low trend lines.
  • Visual Clarity: Distinguish between broken and unbroken trend lines with distinct colors and line styles, making it easy to identify key market levels at a glance.

This indicator is ideal for traders who want to enhance their technical analysis with clear, adjustable trend lines reflecting daily price extremes. Whether you're analyzing short-term trends or longer-term movements, the DailyHighLow Indicator offers valuable insights to support your trading strategy.


Reviews 2
Mohan
30
Mohan 2024.12.27 06:55 
 

Its one of the perfect's Is it Possible to add Text to lines ? For example : For Yesterday high , we use LDH (Last day High) . If we can choose the text for each line will be so much better .

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5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Mohan
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Mohan 2024.12.27 06:55 
 

Its one of the perfect's Is it Possible to add Text to lines ? For example : For Yesterday high , we use LDH (Last day High) . If we can choose the text for each line will be so much better .

Komi Eyram F Kahoho
4856
Reply from developer Komi Eyram F Kahoho 2024.12.27 11:04
Hello! I'm glad you like the Daily High and Low Indicator; thank you for your kind words! Yes, it's possible to add text, I will do it in the coming days...
[Deleted] 2024.11.04 08:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Komi Eyram F Kahoho
4856
Reply from developer Komi Eyram F Kahoho 2024.11.04 09:14
😄
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