Qiwi EA

5

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Qiwi EA  is a fully automatic Forex trading system. The system monitors the trend, tracks the actions of large traders in the Asian session and trades with them.

The expert does not use dangerous trading methods, does not use a high frequency of transactions, and most importantly, is not sensitive to the spread.

An expert is also suitable for dispersal of a deposit.

Several trading modes: aggressive, calm. It all depends on your preference.

I am ready to help you set up an expert for any preference: overclocking a deposit, moderate trading - conservative or compensation for the losses of your manual trading, compensation for losses from other automatic systems.


It's important to know!

By purchasing a copy of   Qiwi EA , you get a free copy of the CR FX Trader Expert Advisor (paid version) forever. Updates are included as well.

To receive the adviser CR FX Trader (paid version) write me in a personal message - “I want CR FX Trader (paid version) ” and I will send you a copy in response.


⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The system also works without ideal trading conditions. This means that you can not spend money on VPS. An expert does not need to accurately determine the broker's trading conditions - you can not leave your favorite broker, stay where you like to trade. But it is desirable that your ping between your terminal and the broker is not more than 180 ms.

An expert can work with a spread of up to 100 points inclusive.

The system does an analysis according to the author's algorithm for determining large players. It also uses an ATR + MA volatility filter. Also, trend trading gives us a greater chance of working out profit orders. Qiwi EA  - can be used aggressively !!!


In the back test with a spread of 100 points, the system showed resistance to spread expansion in the Asian session. A forward test was conducted. Advisor shows resistance to unexpected market conditions. It is recommended to check news regarding EUR and AUD. In the next update, a news filter and an interface will be made for the convenience of controlling the operation of the Qiwi EA .


I recommend trading at this stage EUR / AUD TF M5. Default settings for aggressive trading, EUR / AUD M5 currency pair. In order to reduce aggressive trading, reduce the number of orders per trading session in the settings. Or write me and I will do it for you.


You can download now - the back test.


Recommendation for trade:

Currency pair EUR / AUD
Time frame M5
Beck test since 2016
Settings Default
Broker With a spread of up to 100 pips, ECN NDD STP
Minimum deposit $ 100


The smartest profitable broker for trading Fx_Charger is here  TO GO.


For any questions, please contact me in private messages. I will help you immediately deal with the system. I will help to install by means of Team Viewer, download .

Also my other contacts are in my profile .  

Reviews 1
Iurii Ogloblin
343
Iurii Ogloblin 2020.09.08 23:44 
 

Отличный советник. Покупая не ожидайте сделок каждый день. Может быть всего одна сделка в месяц, но зато какая))) Идеально подходит для грамотных инвесторов и совершенно бесполезен для любителей казино. Поместил этого советника в свой основной портфель. На рынке MQL5 много советников, но этот достоен особого внимания. Очень благодарен Валентину, общительный, отзывчивый и просто хороший парень. Все грамотно объяснил и настроил. При желании пишите в личку, покажу результаты его работы. Всех благ программисту, с нетерпением жду нового софта)

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Iurii Ogloblin
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Iurii Ogloblin 2020.09.08 23:44 
 

Отличный советник. Покупая не ожидайте сделок каждый день. Может быть всего одна сделка в месяц, но зато какая))) Идеально подходит для грамотных инвесторов и совершенно бесполезен для любителей казино. Поместил этого советника в свой основной портфель. На рынке MQL5 много советников, но этот достоен особого внимания. Очень благодарен Валентину, общительный, отзывчивый и просто хороший парень. Все грамотно объяснил и настроил. При желании пишите в личку, покажу результаты его работы. Всех благ программисту, с нетерпением жду нового софта)

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