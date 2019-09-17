Swap Strategy

Choose all the pairs that have positive swap in your broker

Then, the EA will buy/sell before the triple swap takes place, and it will close the position after the triple swap is paid to you.

It is recommended to test the EA at least 1 month in demo account so you can see the results.

If you have any doubt or suggestion, don't hesitate to contact me!

HOW TO USE

Inputs

  • swapDay = The day that the 3x swap is paid in your broker
  • lots = The lot size that you want to use
  • SL = stop loss in points (not pips). 0 means you don't have SL. The stop loss is set at X points below the price at which the order was opened
  • swapHour = Hour at which swap is paid 
  • CloseHour = x. Close the order x hours after the 3x swap is paid
  • CloseMinute = x. Close the order x minutes after the 3x swap is paid. For example, if "CloseHour = 1 and CloseMinute = 30", it means that the order will be closed 1 hour and 30 minutes after the 3x swap is paid
  • OpenHour =  x. Open the order x hours after the 3x swap is paid
  • OpenMinute = x. Open the order x minutes after the 3x swap is paid
  • operation = buy or sell
  • maxSpread = If spread is below your "maxSpread", the EA will close the order without looking at CloseHour nor CloseMinute


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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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