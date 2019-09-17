Swap Strategy

Choose all the pairs that have positive swap in your broker

Then, the EA will buy/sell before the triple swap takes place, and it will close the position after the triple swap is paid to you.

It is recommended to test the EA at least 1 month in demo account so you can see the results.

If you have any doubt or suggestion, don't hesitate to contact me!

HOW TO USE



Inputs swapDay = The day that the 3x swap is paid in your broker

lots = The lot size that you want to use

SL = stop loss in points (not pips). 0 means you don't have SL. The stop loss is set at X points below the price at which the order was opened

swapHour = Hour at which swap is paid

CloseHour = x. Close the order x hours after the 3x swap is paid

CloseMinute = x. Close the order x minutes after the 3x swap is paid. For example, if "CloseHour = 1 and CloseMinute = 30", it means that the order will be closed 1 hour and 30 minutes after the 3x swap is paid

OpenHour = x. Open the order x hours after the 3x swap is paid

OpenMinute = x. Open the order x minutes after the 3x swap is paid

operation = buy or sell

maxSpread = If spread is below your "maxSpread", the EA will close the order without looking at CloseHour nor CloseMinute



