Athekros

Introduction to Athekros

The development team has a finance and risk management background and for this reason the EA exploits main financial theories in order to trade.

The trading system has been built with a primary goal: replicate the strategies of investment funds exploiting the accessibility of retail trading systems.

For this reason performance are designed for longer time horizons.

You do not need any knowledge, use default settings and no pre-optimization needed since optimization is not used. For this reason the product is “plug and play” and ready to use as soon as bought. Our team is continuously working in enhancing performance by updating the code periodically, all new suggestion and instructions will be indicated on our page.


Robustness

Our development team has been primary focused in testing the robustness of the trading system:

  • Extended back-testing period - 8 years
  • We only use REAL-TICK data to reach 99,90% modelling quality. Demo downloads and relative testing must be assessed on this data to be considered as reliable
  • Multi-symbol back-testing - USDJPY, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADJPY
  • Monte Carlo Simulations - randomization of trade results for a total of 30 alternative paths of the system over 8 years
  • Trading Environment Sensibility - the system has been tested on 6 different ECN brokers
  • Low Commissions Sensibility - the system has been tested using variable spreads and real slippage, the average profit target is always at least 20 times greater than the average spread and slippage of most liquid forex symbols
  • Low Latency Sensibility - the system is a low frequency trading system which permits to use average VPS latency
  • NO OPTIMIZATION - Athekros was strictly developed by avoiding the optimization process in order to generate performance which are independent from built-in parameters (this feature directly bypasses the issue of curve-fitting)
  • Forward test provided - 6 months
  • 5 digit broker back-testing accuracy


Logic

The system is volatility driven exploiting conditional heteroscedasticity as a primary theory (similar logic of GARCH models). The system detects the alternation between low and high volatility clusters to trade high volatility rather than price direction. The volatility signal algorithm analyzes raw price information, this permits to apply the financial efficiency theory (randomness of predictions->50% and 50%). This logic permits to build a statistical method constructing a positive expected value of the “gaming structure” for each trade. Small single returns develop growth in time using the continuous compounding method.

The trading system has a low operativity but trades continuously (average trades per month=13).


General Recommendations

  • EA parameters Settings: use default settings
  • Symbol: USDJPY, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADJPY. It is fundamental to diversify in order to trade correctly and so to use each suggested symbol. This has to be done by attaching the EA to every symbol chart using a unique magic number for each symbol
  • Time Frame: H4
  • Brokers: ECN
  • Spread: variable spread only (true ECN)
  • Leverage: >=1:50
  • Trading Condition: Self-adaptive
  • VPS: average latency required
  • Minimum Capital: 1000


Money Management and Risk Management

  • 1% of the account balance for each trade in order to not over-leverage the trading account.
  • We use a circuit breaker that automatically stops the EA from trading if the built-in algorithm recognizes a deviation from the theoretical a-systematicity of forecasting errors (efficiency theory). If circuit breaker is activated the EA will notify it in the Journal and recommendations are to wait for 2 weeks and then back-test to assess recovery.


Parameters

  • Percentage_Of_Account: partition of account to use
  • Individual_Trade_Allocation: individual trade max risk (% of account balance)
  • MagicNumber: Magic number of the EA
  • Send_Email: if set to true you are enabling e-mail push notifications to know when new trades are opened/closed or when circuit breaker is activated
  • Push_Notifications: if set to true you are enabling mobile push notifications to know when new trades are opened/closed or when circuit breaker is activated
  • Max Slippage: to change the acceptable slippage threshold in pips
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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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