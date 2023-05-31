Trade Planner and Viewer

Trade Planner and Viewer is a powerful and versatile MetaTrader tool that helps you plan and monitor your trades more effectively. It offers a number of features that make it an essential tool for any trader, including:

  • Risk analysis: Trade Planner and Viewer calculates the risk ratio of each trade, allowing you to assess the potential risks and rewards before entering a position.

  • Trade tracking: The tool provides a user-friendly display of triggered trades, making it easy to track the performance of open positions.

  • Visual customization: Trade Planner and Viewer can be customized to match any trading styles and  color schemes you like to create a trading environment that is both visually appealing and functional.

  • Flexibility: Trade Planner and Viewer can be used with live, offline, or backtest charts. This flexibility allows traders to use the tool in a variety of settings and for a variety of purposes.

Overall, Trade Planner and Viewer is a powerful and versatile tool that can help you improve your trading performance. It is easy to use, customizable, and flexible, making it a valuable addition to any trader's toolkit.

Here are some additional benefits of using Trade Planner and Viewer:

  • Increased efficiency: Trade Planner and Viewer can help you save time and effort by automating many of the tasks involved in planning and monitoring trades.

  • Improved decision-making: By providing you with a comprehensive view of your trades, Trade Planner and Viewer can help you make more informed decisions about when to enter and exit positions.

  • Reduced risk: By calculating the risk ratio of each trade, Trade Planner and Viewer can help you manage risk more effectively.

If you are looking for a powerful and versatile tool to help you improve your trading performance, then Trade Planner and Viewer is a great option. Here are some examples of how Trade Planner and Viewer can help you:

  • Plan your trades: Trade Planner and Viewer makes it easy to plan your trades by allowing you to specify the entry price, stop loss, and take profit levels.

  • Monitor your open trades: Trade Planner and Viewer provides a comprehensive overview of your open trades, including the current price, profit/loss, and risk/reward ratio.

  • Calculate the risk ratio: Trade Planner and Viewer calculates the risk ratio for each trade, helping you to see how much you stand to lose or gain on each trade.

  • View triggered trades: Trade Planner and Viewer makes it easy to view triggered trades, allowing you to see the entry price, stop loss, and take profit levels for each trade.

  • Show or hide the risk/ratio: You can show or hide the risk/ratio with a single click, making it easy to customize the Trade Planner and Viewer to your needs.

  • Adapt to your visual template: Trade Planner and Viewer adapts to your visual template, meaning that you can choose the colors and styles that you prefer.

  • Fully customizable: Trade Planner and Viewer is fully customizable. You can change the colors, styles, and objects that are displayed.

  • Suits any style of trader: Trade Planner and Viewer suits any style of trader. Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or position trader, Trade Planner and Viewer can help you to improve your trading results.

  • Can be used with live, offline or backtest charts: Trade Planner and Viewer can be used with live, offline or backtest charts. This gives you the flexibility to use it in any way that you see fit.

  • Free to draw any object or use any other indicator/robots alongside: Trade Planner and Viewer allows you to draw any object or use any other indicator/robots alongside. This gives you the freedom to customize the tool to your needs.

If you are looking for a powerful tool to help you plan and monitor your trades, then Trade Planner and Viewer is the perfect choice for you. It is easy to use, fully customizable, and suits any style of trader. Try it today and see how it can help you to improve your trading results.



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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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