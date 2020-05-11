Range Dashboard

A trading range takes place when a financial instrument (stocks, indices, bonds, commodities, Forex currencies or cryptocurrencies) oscillates between two upwards and downwards boundaries for a period of time.

This Indicator tool help us to view range on the chart bar per bars, also set range in percent and get clean posicion. Range trading works best in the absence of a trend.

When the markets lack a clear direction, that’s when these consolidation periods settle in. Alternatively, more experienced traders can look for trading range breakouts. This type of trading strategy can give you quick profits as we’re trading on the back of strong momentum.