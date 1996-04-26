Macro
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A simple indicator algorithm with the highest accuracy generates input signals by intersecting lines. Strategy for trading by trend, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The principle of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when it is placed on a chart, analyze historical data, based on historical data and display instructions to the trader for further actions. The system itself shows in the form of intersection of lines when to buy and when to sell.