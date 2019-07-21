Sentiment Ratio

The Sentiment Ratio indicator gauges current Market Sentiment between -100% and 100%, where lower than -40% is considered Bearish and higher than 40% is Bullish. The channel between the two is considered Neutral.

The indicator has been a very useful filter tool for signals within a trading system.


Example call function:

 int SentimentIndicator(double triggerLevel)//Return sentiment if trigger level is activated

{

  double sentimentRatio=iCustom(NULL,0,"Sentiment Ratio",0,0,0);

  if(sentimentRatio>=triggerLevel) return(OP_BUY);

  else if(sentimentRatio<=-triggerLevel) return(OP_SELL);

  return(-1);//Default: No indication

}


Basis of calculation:

The calculation in the indicator applies weighted averages from RSI, Stochastic Oscillator, and William’s Percent Range.

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INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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5 (7)
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The Multi Trendlines indicator automatically draws the dominant trendlines on the current chart. The indicator looks for the 5 best Up trends and the 5 best Down trends as at the current price, drawing each trendline if filter conditions are met. The trendlines are named "Trendline"+[Direction]+Symbol()+TrendlineSequenceNumber For example: The second Up trendline on a EURUSD chart would be named "TrendlineUpEURUSD2".   To get its current value would be: ObjectGet("TrendlineUpEURUSD2",OBJPROP_PRI
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