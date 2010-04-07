What is it



PricerEA is a utility to help any trader to place pending orders (stop or limit) at a specific price.

It is designed for easy use.

There is a parameter to set the prices you want to place orders.

The expert can calculate automatically the lot size for each order.

In addition, there is the possibility run trailing stop (work only for market orders) if triggered a pending order.





How use it



Use BuyStop to open buy order over than current price.

Use BuyLimit to open buy order under than current price.

Use SellStop to open sell order under than current price.

Use SellLimit to open sell order over than current price.