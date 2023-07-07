ManageEquity

  • Utilities
  • Hadj Ahmed Slimani
    Hadj Ahmed Slimani

    Hadj Ahmed Slimani

    • Trader at AtlasTrader©™ at  Laghouat
    • Algeria
    • 408
    AtlasTrader — Multi-Strategy Trading Environment
    This account serves as a live testing and signal environment powered primarily by our in-house system AtlasTrader — an adaptive, non-commercial Expert Advisor built for intelligent risk management and consistent performance.
    1 topic 7 comments
  • Version: 1.1

ManageEquity - A Powerful Trading Utility for Risk Management

ManageEquity is a simple yet powerful trading utility designed to enhance risk management strategies. By attaching this utility to a single chart and specifying the maximum dollar amount for both profit and loss, traders can effectively manage their open orders.

With ManageEquity, traders can easily set their desired profit target and maximum acceptable loss for all open trades. Once the profit target is reached or the maximum loss threshold is breached, ManageEquity automatically closes all active orders, ensuring disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  1. Streamlined Risk Management: ManageEquity simplifies risk management by allowing traders to set a maximum dollar amount for both profit and loss across all open orders.

  2. Automatic Order Closure: Once the profit target is achieved or the maximum loss level is reached, ManageEquity promptly closes all open trades, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

  3. Single-Chart Attachment: ManageEquity operates seamlessly by attaching it to a single chart, making it convenient for traders to monitor and manage their trades.

  4. Customizable Parameters: Traders can easily adjust the profit and loss thresholds according to their individual trading strategies and risk tolerance.

  5. Increased Discipline: By enforcing predefined profit and loss limits, ManageEquity promotes disciplined trading practices, reducing the emotional impact and potential for impulsive decision-making.

Implementing ManageEquity as part of your trading strategy empowers you to take control of your risk exposure and ensures a consistent approach to risk management. Streamline your trading process today and achieve a more disciplined and structured trading experience with ManageEquity.

Note: It is always recommended to thoroughly test any trading utility in a demo environment before using it with real funds.


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Mohammed ELAmine HADJAISSA
10
Mohammed ELAmine HADJAISSA 2024.01.20 20:26 
 

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