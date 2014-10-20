RSI in MA
- Indicators
- Nikolaos Pantzos
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 6 April 2021
iRSI in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iRSI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iRSI on iMA.
You can to get source code from here.
Parameters
- MA_Periods — Period for iMA.
- MA_Method — Method for iMA.
- RSI_Periods — Period for iRSI.
- RSI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iRSI.
- RSI_LevelsUp — Level iRSI for up trend.
- RSI_LevelsDN — Level iRSI for down trend.
- BarsCount — How many bars will show the line.
- ReverseSignals — Reverse up trend to down trend signals.
